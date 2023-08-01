Letters to the Editor: Sinéad did not go anywhere gently

That auld Oppenheimer movie is brilliant but too long. Sinéad was brilliant but left too soon.

In the movie, one physicist tells Oppenheimer: “The algebra. You don’t need to read it. You just need to hear it.”

Sinéad O’Connor read music, heard music, and changed music. Our terrible beauty. A relentlessly inconvenient Irish woman.

Let’s all take a moment to reflect honestly. There were times when we thought she was completely wrong and over-the-top. And on occasion she was. But an awful lot of the time she most certainly was, quite simply, ahead of her time. It is easy to forget how unpopular she was at times. She would probably prefer to remembered for that.

Keep the Dheis Dé memorials and emojis.

Keep the middling and mollifying retrospective encomia. Forget the wind and rain. Remember the thunderbolt. Because Sinéad O’Connor was all about splitting big tall trees in half. Her voice and tongue forked lightning and she did not go anywhere gently.

It would be a travesty if her legacy and memory became neat, leavened and softened by some kind of preposterously symmetrical posterity. If we buried her at Glasnevin she would climb from the grave. We would all be missing her point entirely.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co. Cork

Concerns for safety in Dublin and Cork

With regard to discussions on the matter of personal safety while walking the streets of our cities.

My work has taken me to may countries through the world.

I have walked the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Avi, Cairo, Beirut, Damascus, Teheran, Baghdad, Islamabad, Kabul, Yerevan, Port Moresby (at the time considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world), Zagreb, Belgrade, and Vukovar (during civil war).

In addition to New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Rome, Vienna, Geneva. To mention but a few.

With the exception of Port Moresby — where I did feel uncomfortable walking the streets — I had no concerns whatsoever walking the streets of those other cities.

I must state, however, that I will not walk the city streets of Dublin or Cork after dark due to concern for my safety.

That is just my view.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Encouraging moves for diversity

In a small park near Ardmahon Estate, I found that all the wild plants that had been growing happily, for years, around the margins of the park had been entirely obliterated.

There were tracks of a large vehicle in the grass. Something with a powerful cutter had been in and completely destroyed and ground up all the brambles, nettles, docks, thistles, dandelions, long grass and other wild native plants which are a haven for insects, butterflies and other wildlife, and which I enjoy every day when I walk there.

It is completely out of step with the times.

On the other hand, I welcome the meadow allowed to grow in Beaumont park and the superb planting of the roundabout on the Well Road near the Soma cafe. More of that please.

These encouraging moves for diversity somehow make the destruction in that little park all the more bizarre.

A plea to our city: Please don’t continue such brutal eradication of nature. Please leave the nettles and brambles to thrive in the margins. There is nothing very special about sterile spaces devoid of life.

Ewan Chalmers

Lake Lawn

Cork

Surviving fallout of climate crisis

For Ireland, who contributes 0.1% of all global emissions, is reducing our emissions the correct priority?

Let’s face it, until the US, China, Russia, and India get with the reduction programme, there is no chance of climate warming slowing, not to mind reversing.

With the climate crisis inevitable, we should be focused on surviving its fallout. Food and energy security must be prioritised.

I am not suggesting we abandon our reduction efforts, but would encourage our government to consider the inevitable. Can we feed and maintain ourselves with the changes that are about to be a reality?

Eddie Cotter

Ballinhassig,

Co. Cork

Hot air

Interesting reading the article ‘Air conditioning adding to ‘vicious cycle’ of emissions’, (Irish Examiner, July 27), this problem is only going to get worse as much of mainland Europe becomes unbearably hot for much of the summer season. It is worth noting that University of Oxford experts have quoted the following statistic that “ten new air-conditioning units are projected to be sold every second for the next 30 years”.

Stephen O’Hara

Carrowmore

Sligo

Never too late to do what is right

Paul Hosford highlighted the issue of US military use of Shannon Airport in his article, ‘US plane that carried weapons through Shannon was not checked for cluster bombs’ (July 27). In spite of continuously stating that Ireland is a neutral country and using this to help gain membership of the UN Security Council for 2021 and 2022, successive Irish governments have allowed aircraft associated with the US military and the CIA to refuel at Shannon airport over the past three decades.

The US and its Nato and other allies were waging wars that included the overthrow of the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq, and carrying out unjustified military aggression against Serbia, Libya, Syria, and elsewhere. US military use of Shannon airport made the Irish government, and by default the Irish people, complicit in the deaths due to war-related reasons of millions of people, including an estimated 1m children.

Thirty-nine years ago, a courageous group of Dunnes Stores workers went on strike to protest against apartheid human rights abuses in South Africa. Their names were Mary Manning,

Karen Gearon, Liz Deasy, Michelle Gavin, Sandra Griffin, Theresa Mooney, Vonnie Munroe, Cathryn O”Reilly, Alma Russel, and Tommy Davis.

It is now time for equally courageous workers at Shannon airport to refuse to refuel and service aircraft associated with the US military. It is never too late to do what is right. It will not bring back those who have already died, but will help to prevent more unjustified deaths into the future, just as the actions of the Dunnes Stores workers helped to end apartheid in South Africa.

Edward Horgan

Castetroy

Limerick

Failing policy

Your report on exploitative behaviour of some landlords made for hard reading (‘Renters warned after new spate of adverts offering sex-for-rent appears online’, Irish Examiner, July 27).

What this story clearly tells us is that the Govern-ment’s housing policy is not only failing to provide necessary homes but is exposing many citizens to abuse. It is clear the private rental sector has become a monster due to the shortage of housing.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond,

Sligo