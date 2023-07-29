Letters to the Editor: A legacy of challenging the powers that be

Another icon of Irish music and song has cast off her mortal coils.

Sinéad O’Connor, a complex wounded talent whose life, like her songs, were a window into the soul and mind of someone whose mental health was a constant battle and struggle, will not be forgotten.

Her many religious conversions, and battles with the Catholic Church, were a symbol of a young woman who was not afraid to express her feelings openly, through her songs and words, about the injustices done to others and not only to herself.

She exposed in Ireland that which was hidden for so long, a church that dominated every facet of our lives, her childhood traumas and her battle with mental health and her very publicised personal relationships.

The death of her son, Shane, only a year before her own death must have impacted on her very severely.

So much talent, overshadowed by mental health difficulties is not her legacy. Her legacy is a young woman who gave all of us a glimpse into a world, not of self-interest, but one of challenging the powers that be and upsetting the status quo.

Rest in peace great daughter of Eireann.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

No one and nothing compares

Nothing compares to her music, and no one compares to Sinéad O’Connor. May she rest in peace.

Stephen O’Hara

Carrowmore

Co Sligo

Gaybo understood Sinéad so well

When an Ireland, thankfully now passed, was finding it difficult to cope with the anger and rebellion of a young Sinéad O’Connor, Gay Byrne understood her so much better than the vast majority, always giving her the space and scope that her campaigning, restless soul deserved. In the very best sense of the idiom: “Takes one to know one.”

Michael Gannon

Saint Thomas Sq

Kilkenny

A talented and wonderful woman

I have twice read Sinéad O’Connor’s memoir, ‘Rememberings’, and in time I will read it again.

I am shocked and saddened at the news of this lovely lady’s death. The world is a poorer place. She wrote at the start of her book: “Now, I ain’t gonna be winning the Booker Prize anytime soon. But I’ve told my story as I remember it and tried to tell it the way I speak.”

The book is a brilliant read. It reminded me of some past experiences in a dreadful Ireland which is best forgotten. May this talented, wonderful and beautiful person rest in peace.

Brian Mc Devitt

Glenties

Co Donegal

Time to act now for our future children

The Gulf Stream is collapsing. Greece is on fire. Turns out the first place the climate crisis will shake and throttle is — drum roll please — little old affluent and complacent Europe. Farmers, fishermen, and all.

Meanwhile, we are hesitant to drive normal-sized cars, eat less meat, get off our arses and walk to the shop, or even refill our coffee cups. The mind boggles.

If we are not careful, and to paraphrase Winston Churchill:

“History’s harshest judgment awaits us. Too. Late.”

The time to act is now. If we ever hope to look our children in the eye.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Sprinter trains, not more trains

There was a report in the news about a recommendation for the provision of hourly trains between major cities. While this might seem a good idea, if we had the population that needed to travel, but we don’t. I think a better idea would be to have sprinter trains which are two coach units and which they have in the UK.

A sprinter train running every two hours between Westport and Athlone for example, would be ideal, Sligo and Mullingar is another route which would be suitable. I am sure the rail experts can come up with other suitable routes. There is no train service between Sligo and Derry, which is a national disgrace.

I did suggest to Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny many years ago, that we should have a railway service all around our coast. We are a country which relies on tourism for a good percentage of our income. Tourists deserve a better service than what they are getting.

John Fair

Castlebar

Co Mayo

Are the Irish the most tolerant or most stupid people?

Bearing in mind the situation in this country relating to housing, hospital waiting lists, children with special needs, and crime which many feel is “out of control” — I suggest the people of Ireland must be the most tolerant or stupid on the planet to tolerate both the situation and the politicians/civil servants who fail to provide solutions.

Earlier this week a Finnish colleague indicated he would like to visit Ireland.

I advised him to find another country to visit where visitors were not subject to violent attacks.

Next day, we heard of the serious assault on an American tourist in Dublin.

We the people need to wake up and demand those in “power” carry out their duties and responsibilities — not just draw fat salaries and allowances.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Musk’s poor Twitter reign

Regarding Elon Musk: Sooner rather than later, as soon as you put the village idiot in charge of a company, he starts thinking that he knows better than everyone else about how it should be run.

They should have known what was going to happen when he turned up with a toilet sink in his hands at the re-launch.

Liam Power

Co Louth

Other unpaid fees

RTÉ is not the only State authority with unpaid fees/rents.

Every one of our local authorities carries tens of millions of unpaid rents from council houses. The tenants who benefit from this know that there are no consequences. Same tenants will throw refuse over a wall instead of paying for removal.

No enforcement or consequences.

Responsibility for these ongoing problems lies with our so-called legislators who will not address these issues.

Dick Grant

An Leacht

An Clár

Life not as we know it

First, it was those “Goddam Commies and now it’s little aliens!

Would “non-human, green” aliens have affairs or remove secret documents from the White House? It’s life, Joe, but not as we know it!

Dr Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly