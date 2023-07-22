Letters to the Editor: Hurling is blighted by cynical play

The 2023 All-Ireland hurling final takes place on Sunday. Let’s hope we have a contest of integrity. Modern hurling is being blighted by the propensity for sliotar throwing, which is illegal.

If the referee does not penalise this, it confers an unfair advantage on a team which indulges in this practice, as the sliotar can be transferred faster and more accurately to another player and less skill is required.

One does not spend €90 on the matchday ticket to see the sliotar being thrown around and the resultant frustration of seeing match officials, more often than not, taking no action.

Other unfair practices we could equally do without are players feigning injury to stop play so as to break up the other team’s momentum. Also, players manufacturing frees by various underhand techniques.

In the first instance, it’s up to a team’s management to set the tone and for players to make sure the game is played with integrity. But it is also up to the referee and his officials to penalise illegal sliotar-throwing and not buy feigned injuries or frees.

Let the 2023 All-Ireland hurling final be a game of high integrity that will do justice to this quintessentially Irish game of manliness, honesty, and skill.

Joseph Mackey, Athlone, Co Westmeath

All-Ireland final as Gaeilge The news that the All-Ireland hurling final — the supreme spectacle of Irish sport — is to be broadcast entirely in Irish for the first time by RTÉ this Sunday is greatly welcome. Presented by Evanne Ní Chuilinn on the station’s news channel, the cultural richness of this event should put the recent sad saga in RTÉ in the ha’penny place — in áit na leathphingine! John Glennon Hollywood Wicklow

High temperatures were never a bother

Listening to reports of the very high temperatures across southern Europe makes me envious of those who are enduring but, seemingly, not enjoying, that quite unusual warmth, while the daily July ambient temperature in Ireland this year barely reaches a maximum of 20C thus far.

The alarming nature of the media reporting brings on a degree (excuse the pun) of scepticism regarding many warnings of the dangers of overheating in the present pleasant weather pattern — for genuine sun-worshippers, anyway — across the southern parts of Europe during this year’s summer.

Having lived in the relatively hot countries of South East Asia and North Africa — during my very many years as a private contractor — I’ve never been much bothered in an excessive heatwave, by Irish standards, during high summer in those warm places.

When I lived near Kuala Lumpur, in Malaysia, for eight months, average daily temperature had always been in the mid 30s celcius. No winter as we know it in South Asian countries!

I joined a running club and, one Saturday around noon, I participated in a 20km ‘Hash’ through jungle and palm plantations — being careful to drink plenty of water along the way. Thankfully, I finished without being overcome by the great heat and humidity of that situation.

I lived in the Nile Delta city of Al Mansoura (Egypt) in July when some daily highs reached 43C.

Even then, I had preferred not to have a noisy air conditioner on to disturb my sleep at night with average lows of 30C.

I suppose I should be quite thankful for being in relatively good health, in that respect.

My worst extremely high temperature experience was while working and living near Multan City in Pakistan’s Punjab, during the summer of 1998.

I’ll always remember the thermometer reached +52C on June 21 of that year, and we still had to do our contract work (cautiously, never spending much time outside in the open air). However, there had been local labourers digging trenches on that project site — during daily periods of a high ambient temperature — and they were obliged to continue working which goes to show a healthy human body is quite versatile and can become acclimatised to large temperature variations, given time.

At the other end of the spectrum, a work colleague of mine informed me that he had worked on a job on an island within the Arctic Circle during that year (1998), in January, and temperatures fell to -50C on that project, he said.

The lowest temperature I had to endure was -20C, when I worked and lived in the northern Netherlands during January 2012, when ice on Dutch canals was said to freeze 30cm deep. In truth, many of the local ice skaters were in their element during that very cold winter.

While we hear of people expiring with the temperatures affecting Southern Europe these days, we are never informed how many Irish people (who are not in the best of health) are at risk of meeting their end during a bitterly cold Irish winter, without adequate heat being available.

Tom Baldwin, Midleton. Cork

False narrative of all-white Ireland The history taught at our schools and universities falsely depicts Ireland as a nation that has always been exclusively white. Black and mixed-race people have lived in Ireland for hundreds of years. Thousands of Africans studied in Ireland during the 20th century and hundreds of mixed-race children grew up in Irish state institutions. Yet, very little is known about their lives and experiences. A new history research project Maynooth University is addressing this lack of knowledge by recording the personal stories of black and mixed-race people who grew up in 20th century Ireland. The project, entitled ‘Black Ireland: race, culture and nationhood in the Irish Republic, 1948-95’, gives voice to some of Ireland’s most marginalised individuals and aims to start a conversation about diversity in Irish history. We are currently looking for people to participate in oral history interviews. Our project is open to anyone who lived in Ireland between 1948-95 and identifies as black (African/Caribbean) or mixed race (heritage of black African/Caribbean and any other ethnicity). It represents an opportunity to have your voice heard and to discuss any aspect of your life in Ireland, both positive and negative. The research will broaden our understanding of black and mixed race people throughout Irish history, exploring their contribution to Irish society as well as the challenges that they faced in a predominantly white society. If you, or anyone you know, would like to participate in the project, please email Jack Crangle: jack.crangle@mu.ie All inquiries and information will be treated in the strictest confidence. Jack Crangle, Department of History, Maynooth University, Co Kildare

Confessions of a child cyclist

Michael Gannon’s recent letter about confession in his childhood days brought me back to mine.

Religously, once a month, my mum would despatch me on my trusty little Raleigh bicycle to confessions in St Peter’s church in Bray.

My unlocked bike would join the several others, all unlocked, propped against the wall beside the church. Just imagine how long any of those unlocked ‘machines’ would last these times, before some chancer would spirit one away. Changed times, I must confess.

Tom Gilsenan, Dublin 9

Popular movies have science in the pink A local newspaper has reviews of the two current big movies, Oppenheimer versus Barbie. Both seem very popular although probably attracting different audiences. As a science teacher, I am always pleased to see scientists portrayed on the big screen with Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist, and Barbie, an astronaut, Mars explorer, astrophysicist, chemist, entomologist, marine biologist, robotics engineer, palaeontologist, and zoologist amongst her over 200 different careers. She was also a science teacher like me, although I was less into pink. It is good to see the world through pink-coloured glasses but we need more students to undertake science and enter scientific occupations, although hopefully not bomb-making, and focusing on one major field. Let's hope young people see how science can make the world a better place and how they can contribute to its progress. Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia