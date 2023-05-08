Letters to the Editor: Boutez en avant with fiction about trusty steed

The Battle of Buttevant (reported on irishexaminer.com on April 30 and in the Irish Examiner on May 1) has to be the most exciting event in Cork history since Bernie Murphy went to California on a quest to find a set of dentures.

The councillors of North Cork boldly uniting in their call on Perfidious Albion, demanding the return to their rightful home of the venerable bones of Marengo, a small horse reputed to have been ridden by Napoleon himself.

Such nonsense. Even if the famed steed had been born in the Emerald Isle, what legal, moral, or rational justification is there for claiming the return of the skeleton to Ireland just because its original body had reputedly been bought in Cahirmee Fair, or Bartlemy? Oh! South Wexford also claims Marengo as its own.

This story of Marengo being bought in Cahirmee Fair is just folklore to the best of my knowledge. Please correct me if I’m wrong. Britain was at war with France, from 1793 to 1815, barring a short period after the Treaty of Amiens.

There was little or no trade between the two countries during this period. Britain was buying up all healthy horses in Ireland for their cavalry, resulting in a severe shortage. I can’t imagine an export of horses to France during this period of hostilities.

Painting of Napoleon riding his horse Marengo.

As for all the incredible stories about Marengo, you can read them all over the internet, mostly copied and pasted. Unfortunately, there is no evidence for most of what is written including the horse’s name, Marengo.

It’s all most probably just a 19th century romantic invention. All that can be said is that the skeleton in the National Army Museum in London may be from a horse that belonged to Napoleon’s stables. He had dozens of horses.

Furthermore, there is no record in the register of the French Imperial Stables of a horse called Marengo.

The eminent French Napoleonic historian Jean-François

Lemaire has stated: “The French archives are silent about Marengo.” But hey! Let’s not allow boring history to get in the way of a gripping tale. I look forward to the next edition of Hall’s Buttevant Pictorial Weekly.

Jerry O’Neill

Belgooly

Co Cork

Border will remain a sticking point

There will always be an issue with how to regulate cross-border trade between Northern Ireland (NI) and the Republic of Ireland (RoI). The border is 310 miles long with over 300 crossings.

How can the RoI prevent goods from mainland Britain which it doesn’t want from transiting NI and crossing the border into its jurisdiction? It can’t. There has to be a border somewhere, and if it isn’t the border between NI and the RoI, then it has to be the Irish Sea. There’s no other way.

As a Brexiteer, I believe we need to keep building on our sovereignty which was partially lost to the EU during our membership years, but paradoxically to maintain our sovereignty we need an Irish Sea border. Tradewise, NI does have to be treated differently from the rest of the UK because of NI’s distinctive geographical location.

If unionist politicians want an excuse not to return to the NI Assembly they could draw attention to the fact that the major UK political parties refuse to organise in NI. What’s that all about? Not only does the union require specific trading non-exemptions, but the union has happily tolerated a party-political disparity for over one hundred years.

Louis Shawcross

Hillsborough

Co Down

Why and wherefore

All gone very quiet on the idea of an Oireachtas poet laureate. Has someone decided there is neither rhyme nor reason to the idea?

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont

Dublin 9

Being diplomatic remains vital

Let me begin by stating: I do not support Russia, its policies, or its invasion of Ukraine.

In relation to the statement of their ambassador — I did not hear any reference to the statement of Micheál Martin which “provoked” the Russian response.

I am not a politician or diplomat — but, having spent more than 30 years with United Nations’ military peacekeeping department, I had the opportunity of working closely with politicians and diplomats.

I can say without reservation all politicians and diplomats I encountered very extremely careful with any comments, references they made as they were aware that each word would be scrutinised and perhaps criticised.

Micheál Martin is Ireland’s most experienced politician — therefore one would expect him to be extremely careful issuing any statement — particularly when the contents could be challenged, misinterpreted, or misconstrued.

Bearing in mind many believe our present Government is pushing this country either to link militarily with EU or Nato the question needs to be asked: “Did Micheál Martin deliberately provoke the Russian Ambassador?”

We should remember wars/conflicts are normally created by politicians/diplomats, without reference to the “normal people”. It is the normal people who are sent to fight and die while the politicians/diplomats sit in their comfortable offices far from the conflict.

Michael Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Delusional to think neutrality is the answer

Ireland’s neutrality is not set in stone. Like most things in life, it’s aspirational.

We are a small island off the west coast of Europe dependent on our larger neighbours to keep us safe.

But with that guarantee of safety we too must challenge those who inflict pain and hardship on others.

We cannot wash our hands of the global problems of today and wrap ourselves in the cloak of neutrality, while we allow the bullyboys and demagogues invade sovereign nations and inflict untold human misery.

As a nation, we should know what it’s like to be invaded, starved, imprisoned, and have our human rights trampled upon.

We sit on the UN security council whose chairman is Putin’s Russian mouthpiece. What utter hypocrisy.

We cannot sit back and allow the bullies to dictate; we must stand side by side with those countries and indigenous peoples whose lives have become intolerable due to the diktats of the few. Those who cry “neutrality” from their safe havens are living in a deluded utopian world and should realise that this world is no longer safe, no matter where you live, and pretending that it is in itself delusional.

Christy Galligan,

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Uneasiness over head of Church

My late grandmother was an ardent monarchist and took me to church as a small child. It was deemed essential to “stand for the queen” if the Book of Common Prayer rites were supplemented by the UK national anthem. In student years I jettisoned faith, but retained affection for the House of Windsor.

I examined belief in the Apostle’s Creed and began reading the Bible in 2000-2001. Chapter 53 and 55 of Isaiah challenged my unbelief, radically redirecting my life’s course. I was ordained as an evangelist by the Anglican Church in 2017, but Church abuse cover-ups are disheartening.

A scathing report has just found glaring difficulties with safeguarding at Lambeth Palace. This will certainly not strengthen the Archbishop of Canterbury’s credibility.

King Charles has confessed to adultery, so I feel uneasy at him being made head of the Church of England. Each year I read the Book of Acts as Pentecost approaches. This year Acts 13:21 catches my eye. Kingship or monarchy increasingly looks like a sordidly human invention. The Lord Jesus Christ is the only head of the Church.

James Hardy

Belfast