Letters to the Editor: Reluctance to change abortion laws is nothing new

(a) besides providing an abortion service our Government also has a duty to provide an alternative service to abortion whereby distressed females who prefer not to have their baby aborted and are unable to fend for a baby can anonymously deliver their baby into State care. This is a strong case for providing extra time rather than being forced into a hasty and a regrettable decision. Bear in mind that many babies can be readily adopted and experience a wonderful life thereafter. After all a defenceless innocent life is at stake.
(b) ensuring that a proper education programme be established in our schools system that will comprehensively inform pupils, having reached an acceptable age, of the purpose and proper use of the procreational act and the importance of having respect for every individual.
(c) the absence of a sexual education programme has in no small way contributed to the widespread sexual abuse, particularly on young females, that is prevalent in Ireland presently as recent reports in the media have indicated. This needs urgent Government action.
