Letters to the Editor: Reluctance to change abortion laws is nothing new

So Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are “reluctant” to change Ireland’s abortion laws? Well, nothing new there. Both men (and both parties they lead) were “reluctant” to tackle the Eighth Amendment at all, happy instead for thousands of Irish people to be forced abroad for reproductive healthcare.

It wasn’t until herculean work by abortion rights campaigners showed both men that the public fully supported liberalising reproductive rights that they — reluctantly — got on board (though they made enthusiastic use of the photo opportunities repeal afforded).

The single biggest factor that resulted in a 66.4% yes vote in the 2018 repeal referendum was that the electorate did not want Irish people to be forced abroad for reproductive healthcare.

Yet the resultant Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 contains several provisions (inserted to plámás conservative male politicians such as Varadkar and Martin) that still force people abroad for abortion — the three-day waiting period and the 12-week cut-off period — and retains several other obstacles to accessing abortion here: The criminalisation of abortion providers, the lack of protection from anti-abortion intimidation, and insufficient supports for GPs and hospitals to provide abortions.

Any review of the legislation should remove these obstacles to better reflect the will of the electorate as expressed — enthusiastically, not reluctantly — in May 2018.

Barrister Marie O’Shea was commissioned to examine the operation of the existing law and report on the problems that need to be addressed. Varadkar and Martin’s job is to get on and fix them. Their “reluctance” and discomfort is nothing compared to what women continue to suffer at the hands of our inadequate abortion laws.

Lucy Boland

Rebels For Choice co-convener

Dunmanway

Co Cork

Things to consider about abortion

Believe or not the birth of a baby is one of the channels used by God to deliver his diverse gifts to humanity.

A few examples of those countless gifts, all originating through the birth of a baby, include our taken for granted ability to drive, to fly to communicate, and perform a multitude of other useful services on our mobile phones.

Taking account of the multitudinous gifts already received and considering the countless number of future unknown beneficial gifts to humanity that God in due course will provide perhaps in particular Stephen Donnelly, minister for health, and our Government during the deliberations in the coming week on Ireland’s present abortion service should consider the following:

(a) besides providing an abortion service our Government also has a duty to provide an alternative service to abortion whereby distressed females who prefer not to have their baby aborted and are unable to fend for a baby can anonymously deliver their baby into State care. This is a strong case for providing extra time rather than being forced into a hasty and a regrettable decision. Bear in mind that many babies can be readily adopted and experience a wonderful life thereafter. After all a defenceless innocent life is at stake.

(b) ensuring that a proper education programme be established in our schools system that will comprehensively inform pupils, having reached an acceptable age, of the purpose and proper use of the procreational act and the importance of having respect for every individual.

(c) the absence of a sexual education programme has in no small way contributed to the widespread sexual abuse, particularly on young females, that is prevalent in Ireland presently as recent reports in the media have indicated. This needs urgent Government action.

Patrick Murray

Dundrum

Dublin 14

Spin on the bottle must be countered

The Irish Examiner wine writer (‘Ireland’s labelling proposal foolish’, Weekend, April 22) echoes ongoing hyperbole of vested interests describing Ireland’s health information alcohol labelling regulations as a ‘folly’ and expressing concern about ‘the dangers it poses’.

What was not mentioned were the reasons for these labels. Rising levels of liver disease, low public awareness of the alcohol/cancer link, and sadly one of the highest rates of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in the world are some of the actual dangers posed by alcohol.

The regulations are modest measures giving details of calories, alcohol content, warnings about drinking in pregnancy, facts about cancer and liver disease plus a link to a government public health website. These measures have widespread public support (72% in polling data), have been extensively debated in the Oireachtas and were passed into law in 2018 with an overwhelming majority.

The article was illustrated with a number of cleverly designed wine bottle labels conveying a range of marketing messages. We can be proud that Ireland is leading the way in ensuring consumers will also have access to facts and not just marketing spin on the bottle.

Dr Sheila Gilheany

CEO, Alcohol Action Ireland

Public facilities for homeless on streets

We made a submission for public showers to Dublin City Council in 2016 and we have highlighted the need for public showers and toilets at every opportunity since then to no avail.

Tents of homeless people on the streets of Dublin.

No one could foresee at that time what was facing us.

The war in Ukraine and increasing numbers of people arriving here seeking protection has led to a lot of people sleeping on our streets and in tents.

This is at a time when we hear that vast sums of money remain unspent in some government departments. The trojan work of our government and the people of our country must be acknowledged.

The provision of well-run showers and toilets — not just in our capital city — would help to ensure some degree of dignity would be afforded to people whose living conditions are beyond description, and would help those who are struggling to care for them.

Surely it must be possible to divert some finance, even a small portion, to provide such a basic need.

Alice Leahy

Director of Services, Alice Leahy Trust

Bride Road

Dublin 8

Energy control is greatest windfall

If ever there was an opportunity to secure the future of our nation it is the one which now presents itself by way of massive windfall taxes which have started now and are forecast to continue over the next few years and estimated to run into tens of billions of euros.

The one commodity which is necessary to advance the nation and the lives of every man, woman, and child in this country every day of the week, 52 weeks of the year and every year into the future is ENERGY. Every single aspect of life on this island will depend on security of energy supply every day from hereon in.

To have real security and control of our energy this presents an opportunity to create an Irish National Green Energy Industry independent of the markets and wholly owned by the nation including offshore and onshore, solar and wind production together with state of the art research facilities for energy production into the future making Ireland the envy of Europe and beyond must be taken.

While this may not fit in with the ideology of this particular government it is critically important that priority is given to our nation and her citizens if independence from global volatility and profiteering in the energy markets is to be achieved and permanent stability in energy supplies created here at home.

To lose this opportunity of achieving energy independence and security by sidelining the citizens and the Oireachtas in favour of the boardrooms of private companies and their shareholders, investment companies, vulture funds, investment banks, hedge funds and the international markets will be tantamount to criminal neglect of duty to our nation and her citizens.

With the foregoing in mind ten billion euro should be set aside and plans made to establish an independent body to commence this vital work as a matter of priority. Party politics must not be allowed to get in the way.

Joe Brennan

Ballincurrig Road

Ballinspittle,

Co Cork