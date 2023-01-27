Letters to the Editor: Biomedical model at root of failure of Kerry Camhs

The Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) tragedy was/is a shameful travesty of trust and care by any and all standards, bar none.
UCC lecturer, Joan Cronin in her analysis — ‘Doha is not a solution to Kerry Camhs crisis’ parses and probes the many damning findings and sequelae woven through the Maskey Report and beyond into the many failures appending. Her comments proffer only a depressingly debilitating read — and how.
Enoch Burke, supported by his family members, continues his assault against the Irish State in defence of their religious views, apparently heedless of the significant distractions from everyday school life and learning for the pupils and teaching staff of Wilson’s Hospital School.
Regarding Domhnall O’Donoghue’s column last week It may seem odd that someone like me — who doesn’t believe that inanimate bodies like stars can influence one’s life — read ‘The Mantra for Capricorns’. I like facts but there is one error in this article.
Recent comments by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Mícheál Martin regarding Ireland not having the military capacity to send arms to Ukraine are somewhat disingenuous — ‘Micheál Martin rejects idea Ireland should send arms to Ukraine’.
Ireland has a number of weapons and weapons systems that could be of use to Ukrainian forces: Anti-tank missiles such as the AT4 84MM anti tank gun, Javelin anti-armour missile, Browning heavy machine gun, and 120mm mortars.