Letters to the Editor: Biomedical model at root of failure of Kerry Camhs

The Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) tragedy was/is a shameful travesty of trust and care by any and all standards, bar none.

UCC lecturer, Joan Cronin in her analysis — ‘Doha is not a solution to Kerry Camhs crisis’ parses and probes the many damning findings and sequelae woven through the Maskey Report and beyond into the many failures appending. Her comments proffer only a depressingly debilitating read — and how.

Not only had there been shockingly grotesque abuse of prescription pad practice, but the corrupted pattern was allowed to protract for such a considerable time-span.

Unforgiveable, it surely is, but it clearly exposes a core distorted fallacy by which Camhs (and any other mental health programme for that matter) had been set up with a staunchly biomedical professional tranche at the helm. That ensured a copper-fastening of all overarching treatments to the pharmaceutical realm from the off, before other therapeutic interventions were even considered.

The junior doctor operating in South Kerry, identified in the review into mental health services last year, was indeed working without the appropriate level of supervision, but he was still responding in true psychiatric mode by readily resorting to prescription pad pills by the bucket-load.

How has life distress transmogrified into a ‘pill sump’ and why is psychiatry given ‘head honcho’ status within all Camhs’ teams in the first place.

There is a lot more to this scenario than meets the eye. The self-aggrandising jockeying for professional patch protection when the Vision for Change was being drafted and crystallised over 20 years ago, spawned the unedifying scramble for ownership of the new ‘gig’.

Sadly, the politicians capitulated to the incumbents, ensuring that progressive change was stymied and prescription pads took over the reins even more.

I remember in the build-up to the initial drafting of Vision for Change, I prepared an extensive dossier as chairperson of the Irish Association of Creative Arts Therapists, many of whom were involved in mental health programmes.

After the initial call for submissions from all stakeholders and therapeutic professionals, an initial draft of Vision for Change was prepared and released for consideration by all parties.

The validating efficacy of the creative arts therapies was attested by both service-users and some other professionals in several places within the lengthy text. When the final draft emerged, none of this supportive material was included.

Thus the die was cast, and the optimistic idea of a new progressive start was dead in the water.

What happened then, was the professional patch ‘politicking’ psychiatric tribe set about getting the 17 psychiatric posts appointed first, before any other staff, so as to ensure their controlling management of the bailiwick. And thus has it materialised.

Sadly, very sadly, such manipulative professional manoeuvering has contributed centrally to the regular chaotic realities prevailing today.

Having worked in various mental health units and programmes over many years in London and Dublin, I’ve witnessed first-hand how the claustrophobic biomedical model within life distress scenarios has served us all poorly, and how.

A consultant in Doha will never cut the mustard, not by a long, long shot.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore, Co Waterford

Urgent need to reopen A&Es

It amazes me that Tánaiste Mícheál Martin can make a statement that re-opening emergency departments would not be viable — ‘Reopening of emergency departments ‘not realistic’.

I’d love to know what Mr Martin would deem these A&E departments fit for reopening? Maybe patients dying in the ambulance that’s queuing outside emergency departments might encourage someone with an ounce of humanity and decency to do the right thing and open up all emergency departments as a matter of urgency.

Joseph Johnson

Listowel, Co Kerry

Enoch Burke could learn some lessons

Enoch Burke: Appears heedless to his actions.

Enoch Burke, supported by his family members, continues his assault against the Irish State in defence of their religious views, apparently heedless of the significant distractions from everyday school life and learning for the pupils and teaching staff of Wilson’s Hospital School.

Here’s hoping that the teachers and management staff can weave the extraordinary experience into their teaching to educate children about constitutional and democratic rights, privileges and responsibilities.

Given their bolshie behaviour, it seems it is a lesson that Mr Burke and the rest of his family could well sit in on.

Paul O’Sullivan

Bristol, England





Many theories but no certainty

Regarding Domhnall O’Donoghue’s column last week It may seem odd that someone like me — who doesn’t believe that inanimate bodies like stars can influence one’s life — read ‘The Mantra for Capricorns’. I like facts but there is one error in this article.

It is improbable that Jesus was born on December 25. In fact, his date of birth is unknown even to historians.

The early church at Rome was unhappy with celebrations of the god Saturn on this date and substituted their own festival — choosing the birth of Jesus. There are many theories concerning Jesus’ birthday, but no certainty.

Rosemary Dickson

Mawmore, Enniskeane, Co Cork





No political will to arm Ukraine forces

Recent comments by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Mícheál Martin regarding Ireland not having the military capacity to send arms to Ukraine are somewhat disingenuous — ‘Micheál Martin rejects idea Ireland should send arms to Ukraine’.

People check a destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv. Picture: Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Ireland has a number of weapons and weapons systems that could be of use to Ukrainian forces: Anti-tank missiles such as the AT4 84MM anti tank gun, Javelin anti-armour missile, Browning heavy machine gun, and 120mm mortars.

It’s not a lack of weapons that is the problem, it’s more a case of lacking the political will to act and give practical military assistance to Ukraine.

The argument regarding neutrality is also suspect. Until now, our neutrality has meant not becoming members of military alliances, there is nothing to stop the government providing arms and equipment, only the will to act.

When it comes to defence and how we provide for it, including neutrality, a national informed debate is required.

Conor Hogarty

Blackrock, Co Dublin





Time for change

It’s time for a change. Whether Sinn Féin can govern or not, it’s time to give them a chance. They cannot be any worse than what we’ve had for the last decade.

Tim Butler

The Viaduct, Cork