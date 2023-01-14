Letters to the Editor: English did resign but has not paid the ‘ultimate price’

Damien English has resigned as a junior minister after a journalist highlighted the fact that Mr English provided incorrect information when submitting a planning application to Meath County Council 14 years ago.

The Taoiseach stated Damien “paid the ultimate price”. I do not agree. The “ultimate price” in my opinion would be his resignation as a TD, expulsion from the Fine Gael Party, and a court order directing him to demolish the house.

That would constitute the ‘ultimate price’.

A party colleague stated Mr English should be “commended” for resigning.

One must ask what are the moral and ethical standards of TDs?

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Swift action after being exposed

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, Minister Simon Harris said Mr English “didn’t seek to justify or explain ... but rather took the swift and difficult decision to resign”. It’s as if Minister Harris was in awe at Damien English’s righteousness.

He neglected to reference the inaccuracy that Damien English has supported for the last 14 years and that he only took the course of action he took because he was exposed and not because his moral compass had righted itself.

Micheal Lucey

Kilcullen

Co Kildare

How does frontline pay really compare?

As management of the HSE call for greater effort from staff in hospitals, I’m surprised that there isn’t greater scrutiny on how much of the huge cost of healthcare is actually spent on those on the frontline of caring for patients.

It would be helpful if the HSE and Department of Health were to give a breakdown of how much is paid to carers (doctors, nurses, physios, porters etc.) compared with payment to administrators.

Pat O’Mahony

Westport

Mayo

Even misogynists owe a lot to women

With regard to Andrew Tate. Misogynists need to remember that they owe their miserable little lives to women. Giving birth to such ‘men’ should be a crime!

Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly

Royal life comes at a cost, to the taxpayer

A number of papers have recently shown a picture of Princess Di sitting alone on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal. It is usually accompanied by comments about the loneliness of being a royal and how hard it can be to live in that environment.

I also have a similar photo with me sitting on that bench, but it also includes the other 20 or so people in our tour group and we could only stay there for a few minutes until the next tour group took their photos. There were hundreds if not thousands of people in the background.

Yes, it could be a lonely life, but it is a very well indulged life and the annoyance of having to cut a few ribbons should be balanced by the benefits of having your own dresser, servants, office and basically everything you want or don’t want supplied by the taxpaying public.

The Queen set a wonderful example of service for her family to follow and yet they have lost their path and occasionally lost the plot in recent years.

If Harry wants to leave the gilded cage, then he needs to find his own food and water and spend less time complaining.

Do good, speak good, be good.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Box Hill, Vic

Melbourne

Australia

Hypocrisy of attack on media and family

While I and many others suffered tragic loss in our lives, but did not have the privilege of living in a well paid for gilded cage with servants catering for our every need, we did not or would not have had access to the media, that Harry and Meghan have, to sell memoirs and make grotesque amounts of money from those personal tragedies or hurt caused by family or media alike.

While there is some sympathy for their plight, Harry's constant attacks on the family will never heal their open wounds.

The fact that this couple railed against the media, making accusations of racism and many other unsavoury revelations, and who sought freedom from the press and their monarchial lifestyle, then used the very same media and press, and the written word, to sell their stories.

While there is some sympathy for their plight, their constant attacks on the family they were very much a part off, while taking advantage of the trappings that were presented and given to them, their constant attacks will never heal the open wounds they seek to heal.

Christy Galligan

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Councillors support of coursing is wrong

Re: your article on lack of support for banning hare coursing from local Cork councillors, ‘Proposal to ban hare coursing gets little support within Cork County Council’. Irish Examiner, Jan 10.

I am from a rural part of Ireland originally but currently live in Dublin and I cannot understand how coursing is still considered a sport when it clearly causes stress injury and occasionally death to the hares involved.

No society that pretends to have concern for the protection of biodiversity should tolerate this barbaric outdated so called sport.

Those councillors mentioned in your article who stated they were proud of such rural pastime should hang their heads in shame instead.

James Ludlow

Navan Road

Dublin 7

Pause to appreciate exhibition’s art

I would like to congratulate the Cork School of Music on their Pause platform — enabling local artists individually or in groups, to showcase their work in the ground floor of the school.

I am an amateur artist living in Ballincollig and a member of a small collective of local artists who collaborate and support each other in their work. Yesterday five of the group including myself, were excited and privileged to install an exhibition of our work under the Pause programme which will be open to the public for the next month. This is the first time any of us has had the opportunity to exhibit our work.

We hope our exhibition will be of interest to many of your readers, and in particular to reach budding and or experienced artists living in and around Ballincollig, who may not yet be aware of the Ballincollig based collective, and who may consider joining us.

David Sprott

Ballincollig

Cork

Perfectly normal to feel blue on Monday

The third Monday of January has been dubbed “Blue Monday” due to its reputation as the most depressing day of the year. While the concept of Blue Monday is largely a myth, the idea of this Monday being a particularly difficult day for many people is not. Factors such as dark mornings, post-Christmas blues, cold winter weather, and the end of the Christmas holidays can contribute significantly to feelings of despair.

The new year is often a time for reflection and goal setting, but it is also when there will be an influx of toxic positivity in our social media feeds.

It is important to remember that all emotions are normal and valid. It is perfectly normal to be feeling down on Blue Monday — or any other day. We should strive to practise healthy positivity, which means allowing ourselves to feel and express our emotions instead of pretending everything is fine when it is not.

It’s also important to remember that if we are struggling, we don’t have to feel ashamed. Seeking professional help from an accredited counsellor or psychotherapist can be a helpful way to deal with the ups and downs of life.

It is important to be mindful of mental health during this time and to remember that it is completely natural to feel a bit blue in January.

So, while Blue Monday can be a reminder of the difficulty of life, it can also be an opportunity to practise healthy positivity and to take care of our mental health.

Séamus Sheedy

Irish Association of Counselling

and Psychotherapy

Tullamore, Co Offaly