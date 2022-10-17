Letters to the Editor: Solidarity is key to Irish society

Four-month-old Marko Lukavska could, in time, be the next David Clifford. However, the Kerry-born Ukrainian had a lucky escape this week when some faceless bureaucrat attempted to uproot Marko and his 134 fellow Ukrainians from Killarney to Westport for “operational reasons”. Killarney shouted “No!” as the refugees had integrated fully into the local community. Killarney people threw a protective cordon around its newest citizens and refused to allow them to be treated as logistical fodder.

The generosity of Irish people was further evidenced by the dignified and sensitive manner in which the wonderful people of Donegal reacted to the dreadful tragedy in Creeslough, which claimed 10 precious lives. From the get-go, the entire community rallied around the bereaved and provided physical and emotional support of an extraordinary standard. Their loss, their grief became our loss, our grief. Ireland united in mourning with those who lost loved ones.

It seemed predestined that Amber Barrett, a young Donegal footballer, should score the golden goal which sent her team to the World Cup.

But the goal has deeper connotations. It will forever be associated with the tragedy in Donegal and when we watch the goal in retrospect, we will fondly remember those who lost their lives.

Amber’s goal proclaimed that sport is for everybody, male and female, able and disabled, black and white, young and old. It’s a clarion cry for unity, inclusion and equality. It adds further to a lesson we once learned from an unassuming Irish soccer star. Colour is only skin deep. Solidarity and decency run far deeper.

Billy Ryle

Spa

Tralee

Co Kerry

It’s time to imagine a new future

Your recent editorial (Irish Examiner view: A lost world, 15 October) referencing the ‘Living Planet Report’ is a welcome and important reminder that our current behaviour is driving numerous animal species to extinction.

In highlighting the report, you have brought much-needed perspective to the debate on climate change, too.

Biodiversity loss and climate change have the same root causes, and they mutually reinforce each other: climate change is one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss and, at the same time, the destruction of ecosystems undermines nature’s ability to absorb greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.

If we want to halt both of these environmental emergencies, we need to look beyond the lure of technological ‘quick-fix’ approaches, and fundamentally rethink our approach to nature. The root cause for both these crises is not a lack of technology; it is 150 years of disregard for the natural web of life that sustains us.

A new awareness that we are part of the natural world, not superior to it, should inform the way we organise our cities, the way we eat and travel, the way we use our land, and the way we think about prosperity.

Biodiversity loss and climate change require behaviour change, at all levels of society. The current crises represent an invitation for us to show our ingenuity; to imagine a new future, in which we design a society that works for all people, and for our planet.

Hans Zomer

Global Action Plan CLG

Axis Ballymun

Main Street

Ballymun

Paint for pedals not a useful solution

As a regular Cork City cyclist the cycling infrastructure I use the most are “public roads”. They comfortably take me everywhere I want to go in the city without any restriction. All I need is a smooth surface and a little room on the side of the road surface so I’m not delaying faster traffic. Sometimes there is some sort of a bike lane, sometimes not — it doesn’t bother me.

I take exception to Tom Hennessy’s comment that “A painted bike lane is really no good. Segregation makes the world of difference” ( Irish Examiner, October 12). The non-segregated painted bike lanes on Skehard Road are indeed excellent. We do not have the luxury of infinitely wide streets in most towns in Ireland where we can dedicate 3m of segregated surface road width to cyclists, and we never will. Painted bike lanes provide a solution. Cyclists are road traffic and must be accepted as such. Putting cyclists off the road onto a intermittent segregated network is neither useful nor practicable.

We need to all learn to “share the road”. Roads are valuable infrastructure and are there for use by all types of traffic including cyclists.

Gerald Duffy

Cyclist, Motorist, Pedestrian

Ballinlough

Cork

Artful disobedience

The covering of the glass protected Van Gogh with tomato soup by climate activists this past week has provoked a lot of debate on whether or not it helps their cause.

The two protesters who have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London.

If anything it certainly has focused attention on the topic of fossil fuels, which was the aim. Regarding the methods, I’m reminded of a quote by American historian Howard Zinn, “Civil disobedience is not our problem, our problem is civil obedience”. Never was a quote more apt when considering the existential threat posed by the climate and biodiversity crisis, and the lack of urgency in political leaders.

Barry Walsh

Blackrock

Cork

Soap opera politics

James Carville helped Bill Clinton to get elected with a simple reverberating phrase: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

All this Tory Party soap opera and intrigue. Who’s up? Who’s down? Who’s in? Who’s out? This is not an episode of Brookside or Coronation Street. This is a process that is supposed to deliver stability, progress and safety to 67 million people.

Enough of this solipsistic Tory Party hand-wringing and debating society amateur hour. There is a country to run. Hold a general election.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

University blues

The news that Trinity has slipped in the latest set of World University Rankings is disappointing but not surprising to any member of the academic body: it reflects the short-sighted financial and cultural approach the Government has adopted towards third-level education over the last two decades.

The encouragement to universities to act as businesses to generate more income by unsustainable growth of numbers (with a cynical targeting of overseas students) is a failed social experiment which has led to the casualisation of staff, a consumer-based approach to education, the temptation of questionable sponsorship, the short-changing of the domestic and overseas student body and the very real threat (if not reality) of grade inflation. The acquiescence of universities to the Government’s HEA Bill will only compound these ills.

Sarah Alyn Stacey

French Department

Trinity College Dublin

Under-achievers first to take offence

First, let me congratulate our heroines who are going where no Irish females have gone before. Togha Cailiní.

As is fairly well known, I abhor modern Irish republicanism, but, like the devil, they have arrogated to themselves some damn good music and, if that comes to mind with our girls, sadly, so be it.

However, ‘offence’ is a two-way street, and, the most abhorrent are those who have never achieved anything themselves but ‘take offence’ at the slightest chance. Begrudgery, your middle name is under-achieving Ireland.

Cal Hyland

Rosscarbery

West Cork