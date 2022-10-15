Letters to the Editor: An Ireland for all ... who use billpay for electricity

It is very difficult indeed to reconcile Fianna Fáil’s latest manifesto, ‘An Ireland For All’, with the Taoiseach’s refusal to give assurances when pressed that those with a prepay electricity meter will also be covered by the proposed moratorium on domestic disconnection this coming winter.

To exclude this specific cohort of the population from this very worthy plan is difficult to get to grips with, but it beggars belief when realised that this same cohort will comprise, for the most part, of low-income households who are in greatest need of protection at this very precarious time.

While the Taoiseach insists on outlining the package of supports to be rolled out to households, he fails to acknowledge that the majority on billpay will also receive all these supports too. It is only prepay households, regardless of how low their income is, that are excluded from the protection of the moratorium.

Maybe there is a very plausible reason for what appears on the surface to be not only grossly unfair, but downright discriminatory. Perhaps someone might come forward and explain why a household with a bill-pay arrangement, regardless of income, is to be afforded the ultimate protection of a guarantee that their electricity will never be disconnected for the duration of the moratorium, while a household on a low fixed income is to receive no such protection? Is it just a classic case of the law being applied by the well-to-do, grinding the poor?

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Unemployed need a dignity payment

As a person signing for credits, I am part of a constituency of employment seekers left behind in the rush to dole out financial aid during this cost-of-living emergency.

If you are unemployed and do not qualify for an unemployment payment, you can sign-on for credits at your local social welfare office to keep your social insurance record up-to-date as long as you qualify for credits.

So even though you are an Irish citizen, have an employment history, and now find yourself out of work, you do not qualify for a weekly payment.

Credit-signing is used to keep a person on the Live Register rather than providing a payment that would ease the financial stress of being unemployed.

Not having this financial safety net in place leaks into a toxic narrative.

Those who view Ireland through shamrock-coloured glasses observe persons arriving into the state without any Irish work history availing of social welfare payments/schemes while a segment of Irish citizens are denied financial assistance because the rules are skewed against them.

Given the enormous department spend on social welfare payments, would it make a cost ripple if a basic weekly payment was guaranteed for every person who submits an application for unemployment assistance?

This dignity payment could be increased once their application is processed and the applicant meets the relevant signing-on requirements.

Should that threshold not be reached, a person would retain their payment until employment is obtained.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection needs examine this issue and agree to introduce a dignity payment for those signing for credits.

John Tierney

Fews

Co Waterford

No energy to build nuclear shelter

I woke up this morning. Checked the “deaths” in the Examiner and I wasn’t on the list. So I decided I might as well get up out of the bed. Down the stairs I went, and put on the radio to find out what’s happening in the world. The neighbour’s cat sits on the window sill. Sizing me up.

Then I hear Vladimir Putin wants to put “low-yield” “tactical” “nuclear weapons” “in the field”. While I’m boiling an egg. There’s a conventional war on between a nuclear power and a non-nuclear power, which the nuclear power is losing.

Just another ordinary morning here in Bandon. I haven’t the energy to build a nuclear warfare shelter.All I’m saying is this: It seems rather serious.

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Our autistic children deserve more help

Money was found to pay those off work due to the Covid pandemic, and I have no problem with that. Those people deserved support.

Money is found to support the Ukrainian refugees (more than 50,000, they say) and I have no problem with that. Those people have suffered in their own country and should/must be supported.

Ireland make millions available to NGOs annually and I have no problem with that.

Ireland donates millions to third-world projects — and I have no problem with that.

I feel very bad for parents who feel compelled to go on radio talk shows to discuss the lack of support for children in general, but

specifically autistic children.

It seems in many instances these children wait for months and years for proper assessment.

This, I believe, is a serious reflection on our Government. Worse still, these problems seem to exist for years and have not been addressed.

So why can our Government not find money to provide support/services required by Irish children?

We, the public, need to let our elected representative know we are not happy with the services provided by HSE, in particular relating to children.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown.

Cork

Another form of discrimination

I would like to take exception to the use of the term ‘red-headed stepchild’ in reference to Connacht rugby by Colin Sheridan in his article published on October 10.

It suggests that there is something shameful about being red-headed or that red-headed people are

social pariahs.

It’s 2022, Mr Sheridan, that type of lazy analogy from the past deserves to be put in the trash, along with other forms of discrimination.

Kenneth O’Leary

Fair Hill

Cork

Simply no excusing rendition of IRA song

I watched the Irish Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off win over Scotland and I was delighted with their success.

Republic of Ireland celebrate after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying play-off match at Hampden Park, Glasgow.

I was saddened to hear that a pro-IRA song was sung by a group of the players after the match. Some of them may not even appreciate the significance of the song, ‘Ooh ah, up the RA’, but that does not excuse their participation in it.

Edward Horgan

Castletroy

Limerick

This Englishman loves the Irish

As an Englishman living in West Cork for 30 years I am well acquainted with the influences of England over Ireland in the past century (legislation, taxation etc).

Over the past decades it has been a pleasure to see Ireland evolve as an independent, intelligent and progressive society and one I am proud to be a part of.

However, the latest import from the UK, ‘woke culture’, is not welcome.

Does anybody really believe that our wonderful female footballers meant to cause offence. No. It was a celebration of being Irish. It is a disgrace this celebration should be tainted by the ‘woke culture’ imported from the UK. Let’s not follow the example of the UK and let’s remember that we are, mainly, intelligent enough to use good old fashioned Irish common sense to judge these issues for ourselves.

Peter Warburton

Skibbereen

Cork