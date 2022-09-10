Letters to the Editor: No hearing aid grants for women affected by Marriage Bar

No hearing aid grants for women affected by Marriage Bar

There’s something I would like to see put right for myself and a group of women who are now in their 80s and 90s (I call them the forgotten women). They are women who were robbed of their careers because they got married. This was because of the Marriage Bar, and under its provisions, female public servants who got married were forced to resign.

To get to my point, there is a free hearing aid grant now available for older people, but they must have the required number of PRSI contributions. The forgotten women I’m alluding to have no PRSI contributions because they were not allowed to continue with their careers, as the men were.

It’s practically a century ago now since the Marriage Bar was set up, and almost 50 years since the law was repealed, but these women are still being mistreated because the effects of that law are still in place for them.

We are asking for very little, compared to what was taken from us. I would like to suggest the hearing aid grant — and any future grants for older people — should not simply be dependent on PRSI contributions.

Treasa O’KellyKnocknacarraGalway city

Thatcher-inspired Liz may not last long

A certain age group on this island of Ireland remember well ‘the lady’s not for turning’ — Margaret Thatcher, the much-hated British Tory prime minister who ruled with an iron will over her own people and the citizens of the six northern counties of Ireland from May 1979 until November 1990.

The appointment of another British prime minister who bases herself on the heartless being that Thatcher was is not a good omen for this country.

I suppose there is so much on her plate left by a bumbling eejit with a head that resembled a kitchen mop that Liz will hardly have time to warm her bum on the premier seat until another overthrow will take place and Brexit will rumble on.

James WoodsGort an ChoirceDún na nGall

One item of clothing could feed a family

The cost of living has gone up, it appears, and despite not being an expert on the cost of women’s clothes, it would seem that Meghan Markle’s probably one-use £2,400 outfit is ridiculously expensive. I am certain my complete wardrobe, including a suit, would not cost that much.

We are being told that beauty is an inner quality, and we should be aware of the rest of the world and how they live. I am sure this amount of money would keep a person well fed, if not a family in many countries, and although one donation of £2,000 and a £400 outfit would not change the world, every bit helps.

Perhaps it is time that Meghan and Harry read The Prince and the Pauper by Mark Twain and considered the lessons that it contains.

Dennis FitzgeraldMelbourneAustralia

Turbulent times when turbines arrive

In relation to the article ‘Government warned plans to open areas for wind farms will destroy Kerry peatlands’ ( Irish Examiner, September 7).

The Government have a lot more options than destroying the countryside with turbines — like putting solar panels on every new building, school, and factory.

It is a sad day that any minister chooses turbines over people that have lived there for generations.

David CrowleyKillarneyCo Kerry

Flask plan can ensure we don’t run out of steam

There is no Planet B, energy is getting mighty expensive, and thriftier use of energy is essential for our pockets.

The Irish are the most prolific tea-drinkers in the world. We boil water in kettles to make our tea and it takes a lot of energy to heat water.

In every home, several times a day, enormous amounts of energy are being used by every kettle in the country. Here is a thing that every household should do. Buy a large, good-quality thermos flask. Technology that is old as the hills. Boil the kettle at breakfast and fill the flask. Tea at 11 and tea at lunch — the hot water is poured from the flask.

Across the country, this one simple thing will make a not insignificant difference.

Michael DeasyBandonCo Cork

All on the line

Nowadays I have to make a trip to the clothesline before breakfast, in order to procure that all-important tea bag.

Tom GilsenanBeaumontDublin

Clergy can be guides for community again

The article ‘Church at a Crossroads' by Conor Caplis ( Irish Examiner, September 5) will cause some to reflect on where we have come from in terms of our faith, on where we are at, and on where we are going.

The octogenarians and the nonagenarians among us will remember well the struggles of an emerging nation in the 30s and 40s, and the roles that some members of the Church then had in guiding/inspiring our people.

There are some also who will remember the ways in which some rural congregations, in particular, were harangued from the altar about offering dues, and embarrassed when the contributions by the parishioners were read out.

There are many like myself who will remember the tireless efforts made by some priests to lead initiatives to better the lives of parishioners. A dynamic curate in my parish in the late 30s led an initiative that provided a technical school, a parish or community hall to provide amenities for drama and social and community assemblies, that reconstructed a magnificent shrine, and modernised the parish graveyard. Each Sunday, a list of volunteers was suggested, and invariably these willingly contributed. The curate was always at the forefront in his labour inputs.

There are many clergy throughout the country who are remembered for similar selfless acts of leadership.

Ireland is now a very different place. We listen to claims of loneliness, and of isolations of clergy, of difficulties of celibacy and the demands associated with it.

These are not issues for clergy who have a dedicated commitment to their communities, who are closely involved in parish endeavours, in promoting mentally and physically demanding commitments from the young (including sport), who spend as much time as it takes to prepare sermons that are delivered with passion and conviction.

In our youth, it was emphasised that a vocation to the priesthood should be an overpowering impulse for those called. The youth of today are no less idealistic than those of former generations. The calling needs, more than ever, to be kindled and promoted by the Church hierarchies, and by the bishops, priests, and the laity.

The future is bright if this is done.

Michael H.B. HayesAillroe BegLabasheedaCo Clare

Ragwort for moths

I was surprised and disappointed that the article on 'Ragwort' ( Irish Examiner, September 5) by your Environmental Correspondent Donal Hickey never mentioned its importance in the lifecycle of our beautiful Cinnabar moth.

It is the best plant for its larvae, and exclusively so. Also, cattle won’t eat ragwort in its grown state as it is extremely foul-tasting, they will only eat it in overgrazed land as a last resort. They will also eat it when its saved in hay as it's new sweet tasting but less toxic.

Sean BuckleyCoolwoodKillarney

The last person to leave

I would like to offer my services — gratis — as the last person left in Ireland to turn out the lights.

Liam PowerDundalkCo Louth