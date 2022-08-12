Letters to the Editor: Dublin City Council needs to invest in cleaning

Thank you so much Daniel McConnell for describing so accurately the filthy state of our capital city (‘My dear old Dublin is fast becoming a dirty old town’, Irish Examiner, August 6).

I have a shop in Chatham St just off Grafton St and find myself in a constant battle to get Dublin City Council (DCC) to do the most basic cleaning in the area. I walk to work every day along Merrion Row, and in the morning I see the cigarette butts and broken glass from the night before. And in the afternoon, I have to step over the food waste liberated by seagulls from plastic sacks left out by the local cafes.

DCC, over the last number of years, has installed granite paving in our area. It was obviously chosen from a catalogue with no consideration given to the upkeep on a day-to-day basis. I have to scrub the pavement outside my shop regularly to try to obliterate the stains left by spilled food, drinks, and vomit.

We need investment in cleaning. Making the city clean and attractive will help bring shoppers back and will help our tourist sector too. I hate to hear people say, “What must the tourists think?” We — who live and pay our taxes and rates in the case of businesses — deserve a clean city.

Keep the pressure up, Daniel!

Mary Costelloe

Chatham St

Dublin 2

Political irony

For all the talk about climate change, the environment, doom and gloom, etc, how ironic it is that liberals and progressives — who run things and constantly preach — can’t even manage to pick up the trash. It’s true in Ireland and the USA.

David O’Flynn

Wilmington,

Delaware

USA

Dublin City’s cleanliness should be part of the political debate

I am totally in agreement with Daniel McConnell’s sentiments in his article. As a small business owner in the city, I am depressed and disheartened by the state of Dublin City. I am also appalled at the lack of interest and response from Dublin City Council.

I am a member of a group of independent business owners in Dublin, and we all feel the same way. We have contacted DCC again and again, to no avail. We resent the high commercial rates charged and feel that we don’t get any kind of decent service in return.

This definitely needs to be part of a greater political debate, and those in charge of our city should be called to account.

Mary Whelan

Rathfarnham

Dublin 14

Bring back the old washer trucks

I totally agree with Daniel’s article. The tone is exactly right. The city in suffering from neglect.

As a Dubliner who lives in the suburbs and frequents the city only once per week for work, I am dismayed and saddened when I walk through town and into this desert of abandonment and absolute filth.

The city needs a power hose.

Bring back those old washer trucks with the brushes that washed the Kerbs following litter collections for a start.

I haven’t seen one in action for years. It is absolutely beyond time for those with responsibility to take action and restore some sense of pride and, indeed, cleanliness in our beloved city.

Jo McLoughlin

Cherry Orchard

Dublin 10

Bill an attack on free speech

Re: Proposed law to create “safe access zones” around abortion-providing centres.

The proposed legislation to create “safe access zones” around abortion-providing facilities is a further example of the creeping totalitarian tendency of recent Government legislation.

Some time ago, Garda commissioner Drew Harris reported to the Government that the gardaí had no problem with pro-life groups or individuals invigilating abortion-providing centres, as they created no difficulties for the gardaí.

Despite this evidence from the only source which had official standing, the minister had to turn to abortion advocacy groups for “evidence”, which might justify this draconian measure.

In this bill, the minister — representing the Cabinet, which has already approved of it — seeks to criminalise ordinary private citizens who are conscientiously doing what they can to save unborn babies. The bill was not necessary to maintain law and order — in reality, it is an unwarranted attack on the right of free speech

Donal Nunan

Mallow

Co Cork

Time for Ireland to grow up

In relation to the article, ‘Is Ireland in danger of becoming a de facto British protectorate?’ (Irish Examiner, August 8), as a start, Ireland needs primary radar, which would not cost a whole lot. With that, we could at least protest to the Russians when they do what they do — we can at least tell them we see them. Many countries our size in Europe have primary radar as a minimum. I believe the UK has no ulterior motive other than to protect its own interests and airspace/seaspace. The fact that they spend good money doing so “around” Ireland is an embarrassment to me as an Irishman.

I am sick of hearing we are a small country with limited resources. Europe is full of so-called small countries that seem to be able to procure aircraft (and ships) to protect their airspace/seaspace. Why can’t we?

You are right, Ireland is at a crossroads and it is time for us to grow up in this particular matter.

The first duty of a government is to protect its people’s interests.

Mike O’Brien

Somerset, England

King Puck a cruel practice

With regard to ‘Goat’s cage at Puck Fair to be fitted with fan after concerns due to heatwave’, (Irish Examiner, August 9), I am ashamed that such a cruel practice of hoisting a wild animal up on a platform happens in my country, as happened in Killorglin during the week. The fact that it is hot this year makes it even worse.

As I understand it, we are the guardians of our animals and not their exploiters.

My heart goes out to that poor goat.

Regards,

Jean FitzGerald

Rathmines

Dublin 6

Third, even fourth, tax band needed

I think a third or even a fourth tax rate may be in need, as the gaps between the high- and lower-paid gets larger every year, and the lower-paid fall further behind with no sign of anything improving for the foreseeable future. This it what the middle “class” has needed for the longest time, especially now that we are on the verge of a major downturn in the economy.

Terry O Connell

Portarlington,

Co Laois