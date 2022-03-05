Letters to the Editor: Biden’s warmongering comments concerning

The concluding warmongering bits of Joe Biden’s State of the Union address this week must be challenged. He said that Putin’s war has been “totally unprovoked”. This is not true. While Putin’s brutal invasion is certainly unjustified, it can be argued to be the result of 30 years of failed diplomacy and goading by Nato.

He also said that Putin “rejected repeated efforts at diplomacy”. This is unclear, if not totally untrue. The problem rests as much in western governments’ inability to recognise Russia’s genuine security interests as it does with Putin’s irredentist ambitions. It is clear that some western leaders want a war with Putin.

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, in Washington.

Joe Biden also said that the US administration “countered Russia’s lies with the truth”. There is no question that Putin is prone to lying — most eaders are, particularly totalitarian ones — but the US government can hardly claim to be a paragon of virtue on the truth front.

They have told continuous lies that have condemned multitudes to their deaths as witnessed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and currently in Yemen.

His last utterance was the most worrying. After the usual “God bless our troops, thank you”, he said somewhat triumphantly “Go get him!”.

This is not in the official transcript of his speech and so could be taken as a Trumpian-type slip, which is all the more worrying. Assuming the ‘him’ in question is Putin, the question arises as to who exactly is doing the going and the getting.

Taking inspiration from the brave Russian anti-war protesters, we must counter this US warmongering with calls instead for a ceasefire, diplomacy, and meaningful peace talks. It is the only way to avoid mass slaughter and a descent into barbarism.

The Ukrainian people deserve peace and security, not this proxy war.

Jim Roche

PRO Irish Anti-War Movement

PO Box 9260

Dublin 1

Paralympics ban a step too far

The banning of Paralympians from the most major international sports competition of their lives is an act of base and abject cruelty. This will not harm Putin; it will simply give the Russians an excuse to hate us. These athletes have trained for and dreamt of performing at the Paralympics for most of their difficult lives. To ban them is evil and shows a flaw in democracy; in doing so it suggests that democracy itself is ultimately “a tyranny of the majority”.

Bill Griffin

Allihies

Beara

Co Cork

Nato a Pandora’s box

Marc Antony said it so well — “O judgement thou art fled to brutish beasts and men have lost their reason”. The politicians and media incessantly stir the pot, in which the unfortunate Ukrainians must suffer alone and “save the world for democracy”.

We in Ireland are no laggards in this toxic unanimity which takes little account of the consequences for the Ukrainians, and provokes a terrible response by the Russians.

More seriously, we seem blissfully unaware that as Ukraine becomes a wasteland, its 15 Soviet-era and (certified unsafe) reactors, are maintained by a barely functioning infrastructure. Is it really necessary to point out the consequences not just for Ukraine but for all of Western Europe?

The Europe of Willi Brandt and Realpolitik is dead, and echoes of the “better dead than red” trope of the 60s and 70s are louder. Is Ireland so deaf that it refuses to listen to the peace movement in Ukraine and Russia, and so craven that its politicians and diplomats do not agitate within Europe to vigorously support the tenuous talks on the Belarussian border?

With a resurgence of sniping at Ireland’s neutrality by the usual suspects, and the “let’s join Nato” choir in full voice, we need to face down those who would seduce us to open this Pandora’s box.

Dr Eugene Egan

School Avenue

Glasheen

Cork

Solving the Putin problem

There is not an awful lot we can do at this stage to ameliorate the unutterable suffering being inflicted on the Ukrainian people in the war between Putin and the West (it is emphatically not a war between Russia and Ukraine). There are many reasons that we cannot do more than we are, but the most pertinent is that we are unable to assess Putin’s mental health, and he controls nuclear warheads. We know already, from photos of his meetings with other statesmen, that he is paranoid.

He insists on being separated by a table or carpet the length of a small football field. Perhaps it is a fear of Covid, but more likely a terror of his favourite assassination tool — poison.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To help with our own despondency, we must imagine what happens when Putin declares his pyrrhic victory.

The sanctions will bite and his propaganda will stop working properly because ordinary Russians and Ukranians are too interconnected for his lies and hatred to succeed. Worst of all, he will be heading into a long summer of guerilla warfare with an enraged enemy. Ukrainian freedom fighters, as the world will know them, who can get arms freely and who can retreat across an endless border and be protected by Nato until they are ready again for the fray.

His own population will become more and more disgruntled with shortages and privations, and welcoming home the dead or injured casualties of a meaningless, outdated war. Even the Russian army is likely to become disgruntled. Whatever victory Putin might think he has won, it is unlikely that he will ever again have a restful, secure year.

The Putin problem rests ultimately with the Russian people. Let’s hope this egotistical war, and the pain it will cause them, may well be enough for them to overcome the fear that his ruthlessness and brutality engenders.

Frank Kennan

Mountrath

Co Laois

Pathetic response

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia with no just cause is unlawful at least, and genocide at the extreme. As an alumna of UCD, I am extremely disappointed that my former university has issued a weak and pathetic response to this world crisis.

Irene McCormick

Shepton Mallet

Somerset

England

Podcast’s insightful perspective

I listened with interest to Mick Clifford’s podcast ‘From Russia with Love’ recently where he spoke to Irish journalist Bryan McDonald, now living in Russia, on that country’s perspective on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and life in Russia.

It was a very interesting interview, and I had no idea at the time of listening how events would unfold in Ukraine.

I would love to hear Bryan McDonald’s perspective on his adopted homeland now in light of the devastating and horrific crimes perpetrated on the people of Ukraine by president Putin.

Thank you to Mick Clifford for his hugely insightful podcasts every week.

Ann Lynch

Bushy Park Road

Dublin 6

Sorry atheists — you can never stop being a Catholic

There are an estimated 1.2bn Catholics in the world, according to Vatican figures.

In the last Irish Census, 78.3% of the population identified themselves as Catholic, numbering approximately 3.7m people.

This time around, we have just been told that the new Census form in April will have ‘No Religion’ as an option, above all others on the list!

I hate to remind all the hopeful agnostics and atheists out there but, according to the Church, if you were baptised a Roman Catholic, you will always be a Roman Catholic, and can never reverse this.

In late August 2010, I was shocked to read that the ‘Holy See’ religious publication confirmed that it was no longer possible to defect formally from the Catholic Church. The Archdiocese of Dublin declared on October 12, 2010, that it intended to keep a register of those who expressed the wish to defect. Just their wish to leave.

Ticking ‘No Religion’ in the next Census makes no difference to anything, as far as I can see, but I am open to being enlightened.

David O’Reilly

Eyre Square

Galway