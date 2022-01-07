Letters to the Editor: Politically minded have Sinn Féin obsessions

It is with ever-growing bafflement that I note the obsession with Sinn Féin of certain people who have an interest in politics.

Is it the fact that a two-party system (sorry Greens) is too boring without a dastardly opponent?

Is it that there’s nobody else to complain about when the two parties finally reveal they are indeed a couple?

A recent letter writer — Old certainties swept away (Irish Examiner, Letters, January 1) — said he hoped a future Sinn Féin government would ‘do no harm’.

Harm to who? The children, women, and vulnerable of this country have already been harmed over the last century of Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael rule.

Who are you actually worried about? Landlords and the very wealthy?

It’s telling if you are afraid of a future government, but not concerned about current woes in this country.

He also mentioned: “All the old certainties we associate with a democratic republic are being swept away.”

It’s laughable to think that democracy only exists when the people you like are in government.

Let’s remember that Sinn Féin did win the popular vote in 2020, so it’s an interesting type of democracy we have where the losers are in power.

The only fear I have is of Sinn Féin emulating the current crop of centrists in a bid to be ‘respectable’. This country has had enough of hypocritical respectability.

Fachtna O’Raftery

Clonakilty

Co Cork

Procrastination prevents housing plans

In reference to the article on housing and Irish water — Plans for thousands of new Cork homes under threat due to lack of water facilities (Irish Examiner, January 3).

The only thing I have to say on the matter is as follows: At this stage, given the procrastination of the present government, bring on Sinn Féin.

We have nothing to lose at this stage.

Mick Quinn

Ballincollig

Cork

Fine Irish Water for development delays

As a person who has been on the housing list for nearly 10 years, I find it truly mind-boggling that Irish Water has not pulled its finger out in order to support councils in the objective of providing homes for people.

How can it be that a state organisation is holding up developments that are desperately needed by the Irish populace?

What excuse does Irish Water use for this distinct lack of co-operation?

I expect they will blame lack of funding. In my opinion I would say it is bad management of funding.

Irish water should be fined for every development that has been put on hold due to their ineptitude. One would have to ask: Is Irish Water even fit for purpose?

At this rate I will be a pensioner by the time I’m offered a home of my own.

Mary Marshall

Skibbereen

Co Cork

Justification of life of Charlie Haughey

Why do we continue in this country to try and justify Charlie Haughey’s political career?

Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Charlie Haughey, at a general election press conference in 1989. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The man made himself rich beyond the dreams of most of the population.

Never mind his political success, he was crooked.

Brian O’Keeffe

Waterford

Accept Covid and carry on with life

Having read the article — Isolation times may be cut to help ease staff shortages (Irish Examiner, January 3) — I must say I am astonished that a virus that I believe is essentially a mild flu is being allowed to wreak such havoc on the Irish economy.

It is in my opinion absolutely ridiculous. I wonder whether so many workers would be scurrying for PCR tests if they weren’t being paid for remaining out of work.

I think we have two choices — we can accept Covid and carry on with our lives, or we can continue to have our existence ruled by various ‘experts’ whose egos are the same size as their wallets.

As things stand, I think I know which option most people would choose.

Jennifer Thompson

Convent Hill

Waterford city

Dutiful diligence of Dr Tony Holohan

The country might be in a better place if Eamon Ryan, Leo Varadkar, and Micheál Martin did their jobs as diligently as Dr Tony Holohan does his.

He puts himself out front and centre. He has been at his job all over the Christmas period.

This Government lets Nphet at it when it suits them, but then cuts the ground from under them when that suits them politically.

If I’m going to take advice or guidance from anyone, it certainly won’t be from any of the aforementioned three.

Yvonne Byrne

Kimmage

Dublin 12

Don’t reopen our Civil War wounds

Your columnist Mick Clifford says the Civil War has to be remembered — Critical look at Ireland past and present (Irish Examiner, January 1).

I do not agree with him.

This country is going through the worst pandemic in a century; there has been sadness, loss and desperation.

We do not need old wounds to be reopened. Many former soldiers of terrible wars never ever spoke about the horrors they had witnessed.

To recall the living hell of those conflicts was to risk losing their sanity.

This is no time for reliving the inhuman savagery of 1921-1922,

WR Martin

Blackrock

Co Dublin

Alcohol pricing and border ‘booze cruises’

Coach operators are preparing for the return to trips to Newry and Enniskillen and other shopping areas.

Think of the logic of that.

Towns along the border will feel the effects of the Government’s decision to introduce minimum pricing for alcohol. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

My town, Dundalk, and towns along the border up to Donegal will feel the effects of the Government’s decision to introduce minimum pricing for alcohol.

Northern Ireland supermarkets and superstores are stocking up in preparation for the southern windfalls from the aforementioned ‘booze cruises’, something that the border town traders could presently be doing with.

Who of sane mind would vote for that?

Welcome to 2022.

Seamus Ward

Dundalk

Co Louth

An end to ribbon cutting for Andrew

It seems that England’s Prince Andrew may have to give up using his titles and patronages depending on the result of various legal matters before the courts.

As the prince seems to have already been removed from the working royals list what else will be accomplished?

Perhaps it is time to only support, and pay, the direct line of succession with the ‘spares’ joining the working world.

The world of royalty seems to include a large number of extended family members — and quite distant cousins; surely there is only a limited number of people needed to cut ribbons without injuring themselves or anyone else.

I would be happy to take over the ribbon-cutting duties for a large salary which would probably save the royal purse quite a lot.

I am also moderately boring and unlikely to be photographed in the wrong places at the wrong time.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Vic Melbourne

Australia