Letters to the Editor: Invest in infrastructure to improve our climate

If any Irish government is to take climate change seriously, its attitude towards vehicle emissions is crucial, with a significant move towards fully electric and plug-in hybrid options being key.

To encourage drivers to shift to electric vehicles (EVs), the phrase that comes to mind is: “If you build it, they will come.”

By putting a proper support network of public charge points in place and upgrading the electricity supply capacities to homes whilst eliminating VRT on more climate friendly EVs, the government can show leadership and commitment to climate change.

This policy shift would, however, require significant infrastructural investment with little monetary payback, and mean foregoing significant income to the exchequer on VRT, as well as duties and taxes on fuels.

Perhaps this is the real reason for the lack of true progress and visible support for climate friendly vehicles?

Maybe the alternative tagline should read: “We won’t build it, so it will never come.”

Paul Moore

Mullingar

Co Westmeath

Use just the bare necessities for a better world

We live in possibly the most advanced civilisation that ever was. An aim of global society should be to maintain or advance the health and longevity of its peoples.

Climate change is perhaps a force of nature over which we have little control but since we do not know this we should try a solution that is possible for us to implement.

The solution I see is that everyone on the planet should be encouraged to buy less goods, in particular goods that are superfluous to needs.

Buying less of these goods results in less raw materials being dug, less energy used in their production, less emissions in their production, and less waste when these goods are discarded.

A little more of the bare necessities of life could benefit all.

Thomas Meade

Glanmire

Cork

We need to hear more environmental news

Here’s an idea for RTÉ and all other media outlets: Why don’t they replace some regular business news slots with an environmental news slot?

We have all been slaves to capitalism and consumerism for too long and look at the mess it’s after getting us into.

Do you think the shareholders and heads of these massive businesses are going to bear the brunt of this impending doom?

Far from it — they will continue to get fat as they sell us goods and services that we don’t need while destroying our planet in the process.

Instead of reports of the percentage increase in Amazon’s “trading profits” why don’t we get a report on the percentage increase in the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere on a daily basis.

We could get reports on what initiatives are being taken to address climate change and what we can do daily to redress this imbalance.

Kevin Conry

Mullingar

Co Westmeath

Green Party and one-off housing

I detest the Green housing policy — Fine Gael and Greens on collision course over one-off rural housing (Irish Examiner, August 23).

People should be allowed to live in their native place, rather than being herded like cattle into unwanted estates.

Emmett Walsh

Tullamore

Co Offaly

Rural dwellers want to stay there

I’m sick of the Green Party making these mad decisions for the country.

What does Eamon Ryan know about country living?

Eamon Ryan and the Green Party are coming under fire for their position on restrictions on one-off housing in rural communities. Picture: Damien Storan.

There’s loads of families trying their best to make a living, and provide for their families. The only thing they can do is offer a plot of land to a family member.

Would Eamon Ryan prefer these couples go on waiting lists for a house?

Most people who are brought up in the country prefer to stay there.

It also provides invaluable backup for young families with grandparents and relatives nearby.

Margaret Reilly

Navan

Co Meath

Greens can’t tell us where we can live

I have lived in the country most of my life and would not be happy to live elsewhere.

l do not think the Green Party who represent a tiny minority of voters are entitled to tell people where they can or cannot live.

The Greens should not be in charge of environmental policy any more than a big developer should.

We need middle-of-the-road people who can see everyone’s view for such positions.

Paul Killian

Tullaroan

Co Kilkenny

Cluster houses for rural communities

Communities need young people living in rural areas. Schools, shops, post offices, pubs, restaurants, and all other business which are rural-based, depend on local support to survive.

If there is no housing stock available in a locality it is imperative that people can build their own home.

I have examined the idea of cluster housing and I find no fault with it. Some county councils have details on their websites.

Serviced sites would be available to new home builders in areas near a village on which five or six houses could be built.

District heating options could be also an option using renewable energy in this scenario, people of all ages might feel safe in these rural hamlets, and there could be a sense of community.

Maree Ring

Tipperary

Vaccinations for transplant patients

I think all people who have underlying health issues should be made get the vaccine for their own safety and that of others. Top surgeon hits out at Beaumont’s ‘inconceivable’ decision to allow unvaccinated patients on transplant list’ (Irish Examiner, August 23).

Mary Taaffe

Kingscourt

Co Cavan

Support for surgeons

I stand by the surgeons on this matter. Healthcare staff need to be protected. They have put enough on the line for our country.

If you choose not to get vaccinated, thereby putting people in danger, you should expect restrictions.

Jennifer McDermott

Ballybofey

Co Donegal

Disappointment for donors

My son has a donor card as do I. The thought that his kidneys would go to someone who didn’t think enough of themselves to get vaccinated, makes my blood boil.

That kind of attitude is why the world is still in the grip of this pandemic; put pressure on them to do the right thing.

Renee Johnston

Dundalk

Co Louth

Hurling skills have been overpowered

Hurling, our much loved game, is at a crossroads as demonstrated most admirably by the recent All-Ireland final.

Limerick's Gearóid Hegarty shoots to score his side's first goal during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

We have two grandsons who relish the skill and technique they can demonstrate in their hurling.

However, these skills are no longer paramount in the senior competition.

What is now required is physique, physicality, and the ability to bend or break the rules with the albeit innocent ignorance of the referee and his officials.

Betty Dillon

Millstreet

Co Cork