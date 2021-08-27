Letters to the Editor: Invest in infrastructure to improve our climate

If any Irish government is to take climate change seriously, its attitude towards vehicle emissions is crucial, with a significant move towards fully electric and plug-in hybrid options being key.
To encourage drivers to shift to electric vehicles (EVs), the phrase that comes to mind is: “If you build it, they will come.”
By putting a proper support network of public charge points in place and upgrading the electricity supply capacities to homes whilst eliminating VRT on more climate friendly EVs, the government can show leadership and commitment to climate change.
This policy shift would, however, require significant infrastructural investment with little monetary payback, and mean foregoing significant income to the exchequer on VRT, as well as duties and taxes on fuels.
Perhaps this is the real reason for the lack of true progress and visible support for climate friendly vehicles?
Maybe the alternative tagline should read: “We won’t build it, so it will never come.”
We live in possibly the most advanced civilisation that ever was. An aim of global society should be to maintain or advance the health and longevity of its peoples.
Climate change is perhaps a force of nature over which we have little control but since we do not know this we should try a solution that is possible for us to implement.
Buying less of these goods results in less raw materials being dug, less energy used in their production, less emissions in their production, and less waste when these goods are discarded.
A little more of the bare necessities of life could benefit all.
Here’s an idea for RTÉ and all other media outlets: Why don’t they replace some regular business news slots with an environmental news slot?
We have all been slaves to capitalism and consumerism for too long and look at the mess it’s after getting us into.
Do you think the shareholders and heads of these massive businesses are going to bear the brunt of this impending doom?
Far from it — they will continue to get fat as they sell us goods and services that we don’t need while destroying our planet in the process.
Instead of reports of the percentage increase in Amazon’s “trading profits” why don’t we get a report on the percentage increase in the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere on a daily basis.
We could get reports on what initiatives are being taken to address climate change and what we can do daily to redress this imbalance.
I detest the Green housing policy — Fine Gael and Greens on collision course over one-off rural housing (Irish Examiner, August 23).
People should be allowed to live in their native place, rather than being herded like cattle into unwanted estates.
I’m sick of the Green Party making these mad decisions for the country.
What does Eamon Ryan know about country living?
There’s loads of families trying their best to make a living, and provide for their families. The only thing they can do is offer a plot of land to a family member.
Would Eamon Ryan prefer these couples go on waiting lists for a house?
Most people who are brought up in the country prefer to stay there.
It also provides invaluable backup for young families with grandparents and relatives nearby.
I have lived in the country most of my life and would not be happy to live elsewhere.
The Greens should not be in charge of environmental policy any more than a big developer should.
We need middle-of-the-road people who can see everyone’s view for such positions.
Communities need young people living in rural areas. Schools, shops, post offices, pubs, restaurants, and all other business which are rural-based, depend on local support to survive.
If there is no housing stock available in a locality it is imperative that people can build their own home.
I have examined the idea of cluster housing and I find no fault with it. Some county councils have details on their websites.
District heating options could be also an option using renewable energy in this scenario, people of all ages might feel safe in these rural hamlets, and there could be a sense of community.
I think all people who have underlying health issues should be made get the vaccine for their own safety and that of others. Top surgeon hits out at Beaumont’s ‘inconceivable’ decision to allow unvaccinated patients on transplant list’ (Irish Examiner, August 23).
I stand by the surgeons on this matter. Healthcare staff need to be protected. They have put enough on the line for our country.
If you choose not to get vaccinated, thereby putting people in danger, you should expect restrictions.
My son has a donor card as do I. The thought that his kidneys would go to someone who didn’t think enough of themselves to get vaccinated, makes my blood boil.
That kind of attitude is why the world is still in the grip of this pandemic; put pressure on them to do the right thing.
Hurling, our much loved game, is at a crossroads as demonstrated most admirably by the recent All-Ireland final.
We have two grandsons who relish the skill and technique they can demonstrate in their hurling.
What is now required is physique, physicality, and the ability to bend or break the rules with the albeit innocent ignorance of the referee and his officials.