Letters to the Editor: 2021 is a make-or-break year for our world

Cork City Council should hang its head in shame after paying €350,000 for ‘robot trees’. It is €350,000 wasted. One new social home could have been built for that money, with change left over, which would have paid for the planting of a few hundred natural trees or hedges, (the current approximate cost of building a new social home in this country is €270,000).
Alternatively, several derelict buildings could have been renovated and turned into homes or other useful spaces, for the €350,000.
The council say they weren’t allowed to spend the money on anything else (eg housing). This tells me that both our Government and our local authority think that PR stunts are far more important than (for example) tackling homelessness in a real way.
Tim Buckle
Cork City
Saoirse McHugh’s article on rewilding the Irish landscape is welcome and helpful for us to reflect on what we think and regard as normal or customary in regards to land use and management in Ireland (Saoirse McHugh: Rewilding is one of the best solutions we have in fight against climate collapse, Irish Examiner, August 16).
For thousands of years we have farmed the land with increased intensity to the present, mostly exclusive industrial attitude to land management.
What we look at as a healthy state of affairs environmentally is not how it should or could be with a philosophical and practical readdressing of our approach to agricultural and land management and use.
Using rewilding of the land as a template, and that is a really broad and diverse one, is an opportunity to develop new and more social, environmental and economical benefits for us all.
We do need to stop, take stock and reimagine how the Irish landscape must be or we are cosigning future generations a very poor legacy indeed.
This does not have to be the case if there is a change to customs, practice, routines and rituals, and we truly appreciate our natural environment, both on land and in our seas.
Overheard in the Metropolis: “The other 32 counties and the referee were against Dublin.”
Mattie Lennon
Lacken, Blessington, Co Wicklow