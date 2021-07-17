Letters to the Editor: Comments show Mattie McGrath has a poor grasp of history

Is it truly possible that Mattie McGrath doesn’t understand how painful and offensive his analogy between the prospective Covid passport legislation for access to indoor dining and the enforced wearing of the yellow star by German Jews in the 1930s is?

When Mr McGrath castigated the government in Tuesday’s Dáil debate by querying “are we back to 1933 in Germany? We’ll be all tagged in the yellow and the mark of the beast will be on us”, it showed a breathtaking lack of historical understanding and empathy.

When criticised by Taoiseach Micheál Martin for consistently accusing the Government of Nazi-like behaviour, he defended himself by arguing: “If you study history and I’m not a historian, you can see what happened in Germany.

“There is huge correlation. It’s exactly the same — if you want to study it, exactly the same, restriction of movements, couldn’t go where they wanted to go.”

I would suggest that Mr McGrath should go to any library section on the Holocaust and read Peter Longerich’s Holocaust: The Nazi Persecution and Murder of the Jews or Robert S Wistrich’s Hitler and the Holocaust, a searing preamble to the ultimate destruction of Europe’s Jews and see the historical context of the yellow star.

Mr McGrath’s comments have caused considerable pain to the Jewish community.

Kevin McCarthy

Clonfadda

Killaloe

Covid defined by virus, not theology

Would those who make flippant — and dangerous — comparisons of Covid restrictions with the Hitler government please note: Nobody’s professional or other work rights and abilities are disqualified; nobody’s marriage choices are affected; nobody’s schooling rights are harmed, and nobody’s voting rights or eligibility to public office is affected.

Covid is a temporary physical nuisance defined by living viruses and not by “theology.”

Even if it becomes a feature of the health landscape it will be manageable by vaccination as was smallpox, MMR, and diphtheria.

Some of us can remember when foreign travel needed not just a passport but a smallpox vaccination certificate.

This was not a function of some whimsical bigotry but of real microbiology.

It looks as if some people were not listening in school but that is nothing new.

Frank Adam

Prestwich

UK

Closure of airport will be at a cost to workers

On reading the recent article on the upcoming closure of Cork Airport, I was particularly struck by the comments of minister of state for transport Hildegarde Naughton — ‘Naughton defends Cork Airport

autumn closure for runway works’ (Irish Examiner, online, July 12).

Even though it will involve a complete airport closure for 10 weeks, Ms Naughton lauds the fast-tracking of the project as being more cost effective and ensuring a readiness for the busy Christmas period.

Hildegarde Naughton TD at Cork Airport, where she announced the approval of €10m in funding towards Cork Airport Runway Reconstruction, with Niall MacCarthy managing director of Cork Airport. Picture: Brian Lougheed

She then goes on to outline all the support that has been given to the aviation industry and that the Government could do no more for the staff who will be laid of as a result of closure.

As an airline staff member, I would like to point out that my colleagues and I throughout the industry have received exactly the same support as those workers in similar industries that have been adversely affected by the pandemic — namely the EWSS or the PUP.

However, because of the decision to close the airport — and the resulting redundancies — these supports will no longer be available.

In addition, as many of us have been on reduced hours for over a year, social welfare will not be an option.

All of these facts are known to the minister and to the relevant decision-makers in the aviation industry who are showing such empathy in dealing with this issue. If this is a government doing all that it can, I despair.

At least myself and my colleagues can console ourselves, during our unpaid lay-off. As the closure is “much more cost-effective”, all others concerned will save money and sure it will be ready for Christmas.

Thanks, Minister.

Ultan O’Grady

Ballineen

Co Cork

Waiver on liability could save business

I wish to comment on the contentious issue of public liability insurance and the soaring cost of same.

Many crucial businesses are being forced to close due to hugely inflated insurance costs leading to necessary services such as childcare becoming unaffordable.

Perhaps the time has come to implement a common sense approach: Allow people to sign a waiver stating that they enter a premises at their own risk and will not pursue legal proceedings in the event of injury.

Jim Byrne

Mayfield

Cork

Lost lives that will never know justice

During the military occupation in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles, there were 3,600 killings, of which 3,000 remain unsolved, and more than 40,000 people injured.

The British government has now announced plans to introduce a statute of limitations applying to all cases before 1998, the year of the Good Friday Agreement.

These are the same plans that they shamelessly leaked in May before the local government elections.

The statute of limitations is of course an amnesty by another name, nothing less.

As there has been no successful prosecution of a British soldier for a single Troubles-related killing despite the findings of the Saville inquiry and the Ballymurphy coroners’ inquest that all the civilians, shot in both Bloody Sunday and Ballymurphy massacres were totally innocent and free of any blameworthiness, there has always existed a de facto amnesty.

This new amnesty will entail ending all prosecutions, investigations, inquests, inquires and discontinuing about 1,000 civil cases.

It is supposedly being done in the name of reconciliation, yet all the different political parties, representatives, and victims groups on the island of Ireland agree in opposing this move.

The only conclusion it seems is that these lost lives are not worth seeking justice for.

Leo E Sharkey

Bratislava

Slovakia

An emergency that calls for no action?

More than two years have now passed since a citizens’ assembly on the biodiversity emergency was declared by the Dáil in May 2019 with a promise to progress it in the programme for government.

To declare an emergency and then delay taking any action for more than two years is a statement in itself.

A citizens’ assembly on biodiversity could debate how the public, the Oireachtas, the Government, and the Constitution could address this emergency.

It should extend to Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank Clarke’s observation that the potential and the precise type of a constitutional ‘right to the environment’ could be the ‘subject of debate and democratic approval’ and ‘express incorporation into our Constitution’ rather than relying on a decision of our Courts.

As the last days of this Dáil sitting expire, we urge the Government to play its part in committing to such a citizens’ assembly without yet further delay.

Tony Lowes

Friends of the Irish Environment

Eyeries

Co Cork

Deposit return system has to be glass full

The Government is shortly set to announce the final design of Ireland’s deposit return system (DRS) for drinks containers.

The DRS sees a deposit added when a drinks product is purchased which is refunded when the packaging is returned.

A Voice of Ireland poll backed by Friends of the Earth Ireland revealed last year that almost nine in 10 people want a DRS that is as comprehensive as possible.

This means a scheme encompassing glass bottles, metal cans, plastic drinks bottles, coffee cups, and drink cartons and pouches.

Some 78% too want a variable deposit in which a higher deposit is levied on large plastic bottles and a smaller fee on more recyclable alternatives.

Incredibly, glass bottles are set to be excluded from the scheme due to lobbying by industry.

This is despite the fact that recycling rates for glass in Ireland reduced from 86% to 78% between 2018 and 2019.

Glass recycling rates are now substantially lower than other formats that have been included.

Excluding glass, which is the most carbon-intensive of all beverage packaging, would be a catastrophic mistake and would fly in the face of a wealth of evidence and public opinion.

Some 96% of the world’s deposit return systems cover glass bottles — including best-in-class schemes in Denmark and Finland.

By excluding glass, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan risks pushing through a scheme that is totally inadequate.

Ireland is relying on him to make the right decision from the beginning.

Darren O’Rourke TD

Paul Murphy TD

Thomas Gould TD

Paul Donnelly TD

David Cullinane TD

Joan Collins TD

Senator Ivana Bacik

Senator Paul Gavan

Senator Gerard Craughwell

Senator Sharon Keogan

Senator David Norris