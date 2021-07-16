Letters to the Editor: Garda killers must be condemned

I write in connection with Daniel McConnell’s report Row erupts over Tipperary TD comments on Garda killers (July 8).

I was disgusted to read that the chair of an Oireachtas committee, Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne, refused to condemn the killers of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe in 1996.

Despite repeated calls from Kerry TD Brendan Griffin and other members, he continued to run for cover rather than condemn the killers of a member of An Garda Síochána.

No matter how many times Martin Browne and those cowardly Sinn Féin colleagues who sat silently during that meeting tried to wash their hands.

They will not be able, and never will be able, to wash it away in the minds of all right thinking people.

Jerry McCabe was no coward but those who killed him are. In my eyes those who refuse to condemn those killers are also cowards.

God bless and keep safe the members of An Garda Síochána who go out daily, on behalf of the public, to face whatever may come their way.

Tony Fagan

Enniscorthy

Co Wexford

Local councillors’ expense claims

The Prime Time Investigation into local authority expense claims by local councillors was shocking but not surprising.

It detailed how councillors bumped up expenses — overlapping claims for both overnight stays, subsistence, and mileage — with members claiming to be in two places at the same time attending meetings with different organisations on behalf of their councils and respective electorates.

There is a code of practice and legislative provision that requires councillors to uphold public service values and there is a legal requirement for councillors to report expenses paid by external organisations such as education and training boards.

This does not appear to have been the case according to the RTÉ Prime Time report. Perhaps an example needs to be set.

As an aviation worker who has been denied the opportunity to earn a full wage in my profession as a result of the public health measures, and who along with colleagues has had to fight for social welfare entitlements in terms of short-time work support, this treatment of taxpayers’ money is particularly galling.

Killian Brennan

Malahide Rd

Dublin

Preserve mental agility with scriptures

Everyone knows that as people grow older it is important that they should keep on exercising as much as they can reasonably do so everyday so that their muscles and bones stay strong and in good condition.

A similar, important rule should also apply to keeping older people’s minds active as much as possible so as to ward off any premature forgetfulness that ageing people might unfortunately start to feel.

Playing card games, such as bridge for example, are very good for every card player’s concentration.

This is especially true in practice for those those people who genuinely like playing cards but such card games may not on their own be the kind of things that every person can put all their heart and soul into doing.

But there is, I believe, an important opportunity for religious organisations to step forward to do something significant to help to keep its ageing members minds as active as long as possible and also to help their faith strong as well.

This is where religious organisation could organise regular meetings for its elder members to discuss and to share — in a good mannered way — their own individual views on holy scriptures.

Older people are often more religious than younger people and they very likely will have listened to scripture readings at least once a week for many of the long years that they have lived. Therefore they should have more than a thing or two to say about the gospel or Koran readings that they have listened to.

And like rich soil that has remained dormant through a long winter so whenever older religious people do get to speak about the presence of God in the world then, I believe, it could be like as if a new springtime has arrived for them in their old age.

Sean O’Brien

Kilrush

Co Clare

Keir Starmer’s ‘belief in the union’

The leader of the British Labour Party used his recent visit to this island to proclaim “his belief in the union” — or to put it another way — his endorsement of ongoing partition.

It is I suppose in some way appropriate that a British politician with no mandate from any section of the Irish people should, in this particular year, use such a visit to make such a declaration. I doubt however that Mr Starmer has the historical awareness to appreciate the irony of this.

Paul Laughlin

An Chúil Mhór

Derry

People shouldn’t have to sort waste

I refer to you story New campaign will advise Cork city residents on how to avoid litter fines.

I hope the person fined for not fully closing the lids of two slightly overloaded wheelie bins is successful in their challenge.

There are lots of bylaws regarding waste but no bylaws that say the collecting truck should be clean. Bins are often filthy after being returned.

People should not have to sort waste, that should be the job of the collection company.

The waste companies should have staff and they should sort the waste. They want to charge people and then want the people to do half of their job for them.

John Williams

Clonmel

Co Tipperary

Italian victory was well deserved

My heart was with the Azzurri on Sunday night. Their beautiful, expansive attacking football was in sharp contrast with the overly cautious defensive approach of the English.

It’s always unsatisfactory to see a major final decided by a penalty shoot-out but the Italians deserved to win as they played the best football in the competition and weren’t intimidated by the unsporting behaviour of some English fans.

Viva Italia.

Billy Ryle

Tralee

Co Kerry

Much to admire in Southgate’s team

There is much to admire about the English soccer team who I hope, in time, will get to rank alongside the greats of 1966.

In an era where core values such as dignity, integrity, and respect are submerged in waves of unfettered and often sham social media affectation, Gareth Southgate and his charges are winners in many of life’s fundamentals.

It behoves us to look beyond the fog of 800 years oppression, the brainlessness of their fans, and the Brexit menaces of their politicians and acknowledge that this is indeed a remarkable group of worthy and laudable young English people.

Nothing would please me more than to see those three young players who missed penalty kicks become footballing greats.

In Southgate they have the right man in the right place to set them on their way.

Michael Gannon

St Thomas’ Sq

Kilkenny

Confronting a rise in societal racism

To anyone questioning the legitimacy of the continued taking of the knee prior to football matches, the abuse suffered by the English players who missed their penalties, all black, should focus the minds.

The recent backlash against ‘wokism’, particularly among senior members of the Tory Party, demonstrates an ignorance or a subliminal acceptance of the depth of societal and institutional racism in the UK.

We in Ireland, without a history of institutional racism, have an opportunity to build an inclusive society but need to confront the rising levels of societal racism.

Complacency on this issue is dangerous and could allow for long term normalisation of latent racism.

Barry Walsh

Blackrock

Cork

Kerry’s confidence of Munster victory

I want to wish the Cork football team all the best against Kerry in the Munster final.

I live in Kerry and they’re so sure of victory they’re not even discussing Cork. They’re talking about Cluxton, Dublin, and accommodation for the end of

August.

Corcaigh abú.

Thomas Buckley

Tralee

(originally Cobh, Co Cork)

Soldiers of destiny?

If there is a change at the top of Fianna Fail, the next Taoiseach should give Marc MacSharry the Defence portfolio, so he can be the minister for boiled eggs and soldiers.

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim