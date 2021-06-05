Letters to the editor: Stigma of prison never goes away

Read More
Readers of a certain age will relate to the wise words of Fergus Finlay in theJune 1 (The generation born in the 1940s and 50s” have earned our respect). However, some people in this age bracket are not always treated with the respect they deserve, just being taken for granted.
Clearly we are all ticks in boxes to support the insensitive labels designed to give strength to a particular point of view. Just imagine for a minute the labels coming down the track post-Covid!
The system has become so bureaucratic and insensitive, with little thought given to the pain and hurt it causes.
Fergus details the contribution made by people in the past. The contribution of older people in supporting and encouraging the younger generation in these challenging times is more important now than ever before.
The other ‘virus’ reaping havoc on our health service has reminded us of the simple pen and pencil we thought was a thing of the past. Fergus didn’t acknowledge his own very important contribution to the National Conversation on radio — always an opportunity to whet the appetite for more. In 1972 the novelist Anthony Powell wrote “growing old is like being increasingly penalised for a crime you haven’t committed”.
It behooves all of us, of all ages to ensure we don’t end up feeling like him
