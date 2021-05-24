We want to share the stories that make you 'Irish and Proud'

What it means to be Irish in the modern world is as varied as it is complex.

Looming large in any assessment of Irishness and its ongoing impact on the world is for many, however, the desire to hold true to the tenets of good nature, good will, good humour and resolve amidst whatever slings and arrows life has to throw at us.

Today the Irish Examiner begins a search for stories from the Irish diaspora which will remind us all - at home and abroad - of these Irish traits and why it remains good to be "Irish and Proud".

This new and ongoing initiative will aim to unearth tales which highlight the many ordinary and unrecognised acts of heroism and volunteerism by men, women and organisations who through their actions fly the flag for Ireland throughout the world in the best possible way.

For the "Irish and Proud" series we are also asking you - our readers - to send us any humorous stories that reinforce the age old and innate Irish desire to raise the spirits of those around them no matter the situation or circumstance.

We are also anxious to share stories about ordinary Irish men and women who may have overcome personal adversity to make a really meaningful contribution to their new community.

"Irish and Proud" kicks off what will be an ongoing diaspora project on irishexamner.com in which we will be developing a series of content initiatives aimed at connecting with the Irish expatriate community across the world.

Pictured at a St Patrick's Day parade in Auckland were, left, Jimmy Duffy, 94, a native of Castleplunkett, who now resides in Auckland. He is pictured with his lifelong friend Pat Mulrennan, from Ballaghaba, Castleplunkett, who also resides in Auckland and who himself is a youthful 92 years old.

All we ask is that you fill in the attached form and provide as much detail as possible.

While requests for anonymity wil be respected all submissions will be verified before we publish them so it is important to include contact details.

Please include as much infornation, imagery and links in support of your submission as possible.

We look forward to hearing from you.