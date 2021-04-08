Letters to the Editor: Refusing Covid test like car failing an NCT

I have put pen to paper to voice my opinion in regards getting the preventative jab for Covid a while back. Firstly, I don’t have a doctorate or a letter of any kind after my name but I’m still entitled to a common-sense opinion on the matter as it affects every person around the globe.

In a normal setting 100% of people would be ecstatic when a preventative cure/s is discovered for a disease that deprives people from enjoying a few more years on this earth, to see their children, nephews or nieces growing.

What is so abnormal about the vaccinations this time around is that there is a mixed-grill of minority voices applying megaphone diplomacy with the spreading of ridiculous rumours through social media platforms about how pharmaceutical companies are making mega-buck profits out of this pandemic.

Yet these same people pump up profits by buying their beauty, health/medicines/birth control and cigarette products that are mass produced by multinational companies the world over, and see nothing wrong with it? Conflicting standards if you ask me.

Covid-19 should be looked at in the same way as your car going for the NCT test, if it is not roadworthy it fails, unless checked and gets the required bits and pieces to put another 30/80,000 on the clock. Perhaps not the correct analogy to make, but there you go.

If you refuse to get the Covid jab, you fail the test, as you’re no longer roadworthy because you’re a danger to yourself, never mind all other family members, friends and neighbours. It’s a simple analysis to clear muddy waters of un-solicited debris.

I find it insulting that people who partake in unwarranted protests think it wholly acceptable to use the “tricolour” as a beacon in justifying their opposition to restrictions that are deemed necessary on the advice of our country’s medical profession to prevent hospital wards being overwhelmed by patients suffering with the debilitating and life-threatening effects of Covid.

The alternative to doing something is to do nothing which seems to be the airy-fairy cure that anti vaccination/covid believers are insisting on. Encapsulated into these marches are people who are ideologically opposed in every sense of the word, but yet it serves their narrow-minded purposes because many would feel just as comfortable holding a Brexit-union-jack or swastika aloft never mind insulting the tricolour.

If distancing/mask wearing restrictions were not in place, all other medical procedures as bad as progress may be right now, wouldn’t have a hope in hell of seeing the light of day otherwise.

It is unfortunate that there are people who blindly chose to wear blinkers in regards this pandemic by being led up a blind ally by people with ulterior and selfish motives.

Roll on the role-out.

James Woods

Gort an Choirce

Dún na nGall

We must talk about fiscal depression

Post Covid-19 syndrome, commonly referred to as ‘Long Covid’, has been defined medically as the extension of coronavirus symptoms following infection. Patients often report lethargy, laboured breathing and loss of olfactory functions for several months.

However, Long Covid could also be described as the grave, inimical and widespread destruction of the economy, suffered as a result of lengthy lockdowns, depleted economic activity and a concerning reduction in commercial yield.

Distribution consequences, mass unemployment, reduced globalisation and burdensome debt will be sustained for a five- to 10-year period, akin to the 2008 fiscal crisis.

The breadth of political complexities that precipitated as a result of the financial crisis were unimaginable. This included Brexit, accelerated worldwide populism, the ascent of Donald Trump and extensive economic destabilization.

The political consequences of Covid-19 remain unidentified. Assuredly, the economic and political landscape will be remodelled due to the scarring impacts of coronavirus.

The Government has neglected a critical and elemental feature of the pandemic recovery plan, rehabilitating the economy.

The pulse of the economy is weakening due to the ramifications of Covid-19. We need comprehensive and intense discussion surrounding the topic of fiscal depression as opposed to laconic speeches that evade urgent matters regarding economic restoration.

Sarah Conroy

New Ross, Co Wexford

Foley was right to face down teachers’ unions

The teachers’ unions’ crusade to jump ahead in the vaccination queue is both outrageous and deluded in equal measure.

Minister for Education Norma Foley.

The simple truth is we are all at risk of contracting Covid-19 and the most determining factor for severe illness is age. That is why we as a society have shielded our elderly.

Minister Norma Foley is right to face down the unions on this issue and they are wrong to make vaccination an industrial relations issue. Age is the “strongest predictor” of whether a person who contracts Covid-19 will be admitted to hospital or ICU or die as a result of their infection.

Teachers were not on the frontline when they sat at home for most of last year while essential workers like gardaí, supermarket and transport workers had to go to their workplaces and risk their lives. Of course every precaution should be put in place to minimise any exposure, but given that teachers will soon be off for summer holidays it beggars belief that they feel they should be vaccinated first.

It would seem that teachers are only in it together with us up to a clear and finite point. The arrogance is astounding.

Anne Marie Keane

Malahide Road, Dublin 17

Hairdressers must be so frustrated

The slow easing of restrictions is very frustrating for hairdressers as they have worked hard and spent money on re-organising their shops to accommodate social distancing and hygiene practices.

I am sure that if the Taoiseach was a woman hairdressers would have been open by now.

Susan Burke

Cahir, Tipperary

Priests’ association has lost the plot

We live in strange times. On Monday you reported that “Fr Tim Hazlewood, a member of the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP), said bishops in particular need to give leadership during the pandemic, especially when it comes to observing guidelines and restrictions.”

We are told that “Fr Hazlewood was commenting after a screenshot was circulated of Bishop Cullinan celebrating Mass without wearing a mask in close proximity with a number of other priests.”

Has the ACP established teams of what in Penal times were termed “priest hunters”? Surely if ACP wanted to rebuke Bishop Cullinan it should have given him a phone call or dropped him a polite note.

I am also at a loss as to why ACP has rebuked those bishops calling for an early restoration of public worship. In my humble opinion the leadership of ACP has lost the plot.

Meanwhile I would like to congratulate Bishop Cullinan on his great leadership, and especially the witness he gave to people of his diocese when last week he walked alone with a cross on his back through streets of Waterford.

Alan Whelan

Killarney, Co Kerry

The Navy and that NZ cast-off

So the Navy wants to buy a ship big enough to transport troops and equipment to UN trouble spots around the world (Hunt for a new naval vessel Irish Examiner, April 6) and is planning to buy said ship from the New Zealand Navy who are selling because the ships are too small for their requirements.

Someone should make a quiet phone call to New Zealand and get the inside story, because this has all the hallmarks of the now infamous photocopying machines in Dáil Éireann.

They also want to locate the ships on the east coast instead of Cork, the midway point on our coastline.

The naval service should prioritise rescue, fishery patrol and drugs in our inshore and deep sea waters and purchase the appropriate vessels for this. The UN can send a ship to pick us up if needed and why not dispense with our army and airforce altogether and create an integrated marine service comprising the navy, air rescue and marines properly salaried and serviced and based in Cork.

Michael Foley

Rathmines, Dublin