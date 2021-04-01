Letters to the Editor: All our businesses should reopen

Of course, there was no reason to suppose anyway that anyone would dare test the ring of steel.
Fergus Finlay hit the nail on the head with his column this week — ‘There is no more putrefying smell than that of abused entitlement’ (, March 30).
Looks like the Beacon needs to go back to school and teachers need to have their education hospitalised.
The government have all those plans for a rollout of strategic infrastructure to facilitate data centres, hundreds of them, and yet we have not and will not have a decent Internet system in place.
Animals suffer on even the most uneventful of sea journeys. But when something goes wrong — the disaster with the Spanish calves on the Elbeik, for example, in which the animals were forced to remain on the ship for three months — it generally goes badly wrong. When the calves finally entered the port of Cartagena, they were emaciated, dehydrated, had skin conditions, wounds, broken horns and tails, ulcers, and some were in such a bad state they could barely open their eyes or respond to stimuli.