Letters to the Editor: Welcome TV debate on United Ireland

After 100 years of partition, a debate on unity was hosted on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live (March 22), which in itself is a small step for those left trapped in a six-county statelet that would serve as an artificially created utopian melting pot for the majority, and a life of penal servitude for the minority.

This talk of uniting the country has come out of the blue for many within Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael who have ruled the roost since the Free State was founded in 1922.

The debate was predictable; president of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald says that the time is nigh for all heads in the Dáil to show their plans or their hands. Leo Varadkar was uncomfortable when he found that he was agreeing with Mary Lou, and tried to say that his idea for unification was somewhat different.

Gregory Campbell of the DUP sniggered and sneered at the thought of it. Former taoiseach John Bruton

appeared to be referendum denier because in his mind loyalists have to be cosseted and enticed with apologies and feather dusters that suit their archaic views.

I felt sad on Joe Brolly’s behalf because Claire Byrne slugged him in the face for expressing his views.

Diarmaid Ferriter is a recognised historian with a very good grasp on Irish-British history and his input was level headed and hard to disagree with. Then we had to listen to Jamie Bryson, a self-styled spokesman on loyalist affairs, who had little to offer apart from subtly styled threats of violence from within unionism if a united Ireland was foisted upon them.

And then it was left to An Taoiseach to educate us on his thoughts. Normally the Taoiseach of the day would be viewed as a leader, someone to look up to, but his complete loathing for Sinn Féin is hard to take seriously. His claim of being involved in peace talks and scouting in and out of nationalist and loyalist areas when the six counties were in a dark place would have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The debate however short, was indeed welcome and show that these discussions have to take centre stage from now on to prepare, prepare and prepare some more.

James Woods

Gort an Choirce

Dún na nGall

Blocking brolly diminished debate

RTÉ’s attempt to stage a balanced debate on a united Ireland was totally undermined when presenter Claire Byrne abruptly cut off Joe Brolly, refusing to allow him to elaborate on his point of view.

Joe Brolly was cut off air by Claire Byrne.

This was in marked contrast to the almost deferential treatment which was accorded to DUP MP Gregory Campbell and loyalist Jamie Bryson who were allowed to present themselves as moderate unionists when everyone knows that they are anything but.

The programme was very one-sided with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and a young Sinn Féin councillor from Tyrone the only nationalist voices allowed to speak, while the unionist point of view was also represented by moderate unionist rugby player Andrew Trimble and Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, as well as by former taoiseach John Bruton.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also seemed to be more concerned with defending the unionist status quo than representing the nationalist point of view. He also misrepresented the views of the late John Hume who never accepted that there should be a unionist veto over political progress.

In fairness Tánaiste Leo Varadkar expressed a more balanced and nuanced view, as did the historian Diarmaid Ferriter. But overall the programme was a big disappointment.

John Glennon

Hollywood

Co Wicklow

RTÉ must allow robust exchanges

It was depressing in the extreme to see that RTÉ’s way of dealing with those who express opinions it considers difficult is to reach for the censor’s button — ‘Joe Brolly disconnected from Claire Byrne debate over DUP comments’ ( Irish Examiner, online, March 23).

In there no one left at RTÉ capable of dealing with robust exchanges in a way that ensures the viewer/listener is exposed to all the various viewpoints so that they can decide for themselves where the truth lies?

This act of censorship reflects a lack of self-confidence at RTÉ that the organisation needs to urgently reflect on.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Cromwellian church closures

I believe it is about time the bishops or Ireland stood up to our anti-Christian Government about denying faithful Catholics the ability to get Mass and Holy Communion in our churches.

The last time restrictions like this were imposed on us was by Catholic-hater Oliver Cromwell. This time we have Irishmen doing the dirty work. And then they rub salt into the wounds by keeping our churches closed during the holiest time of the year.

This Government insults God Almighty, and we the faithful will not be forgetting this when Michael and Leo come a knocking at election time.

I would like to thank Father PJ Hughes for speaking out on this, truly a man of God. Wishing your readers a happy Easter.

Jimmy Carroll

Ballyphehane

Cork City

All-Ireland method to halt Covid spread

The state government of New South Wales, Australia, announced that as of Monday, March 29, there will be no caps on attendees at funerals or weddings. Nightclubs and pubs can resume normal services with singing and dancing allowed with no social distancing requirements. There will be no caps on the amount of visitors inside a home, 100% capacity at sporting and entertainment venues, and no requirements to wear masks on public transport, in hospitals or in shopping centres. The vaccination programme here has been slow to roll out, and the lifting of restrictions is entirely due to exemplary testing, isolation, contact tracing processes, and strict border controls resulting in zero cases of community-transmitted Covid cases.

Until the isle of Ireland unites to form a non-permeable border, Covid transmission within the community will perpetuate itself. The proposed hotel quarantine rollout with its numerous exemptions, back doors and ill-defined roles and responsibilities of agencies and personnel, will not prevent variations and mutations of the virus entering the country and spreading in the community.

Clodagh Ross-Hamid

Sydney, Australia

formerly of Kinsale

Co Cork

Pope Francis and same-sex unions

With the advent of Pope Francis and his much publicised response of “who am I to judge” to questions about his attitude to gay couples I, along with many Catholics, naively believed that he would never endorse the thesis that same-sex unions cannot be blessed because God “does not and cannot bless sin”.

Pope Francis said he cannot bless sin.

Now that he has nailed his real attitude to the mast this moment will prove to be another watershed for the institutional Catholic Church as the 1967 ban on artificial contraception proved to be.

I never expected enlightenment from the Vatican but for Pope Francis to authorise and give his official stamp of approval to this further marginalisation of gay Catholic people will further alienate both Catholics and people of good will — thus further confirming the Church’s irrelevancy to contemporary life.

Brendan Butler

Malahide

Co Dublin

Gun control issues must be resolved

Guns kill, semi-automatic and automatic weapons slaughter.

The normal citizen should not have any more weapons than they can fire at once — two handguns.

Criminals and the mentally damaged should not have any weapons.

Too many children have been killed and too many adults too.

America and many other countries need to address and resolve gun control.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Box Hill, Vic

Melbourne, Australia

Pride of place for Christy on ‘Pana’

I totally agree with Jim McKeown that Christy Ring’s statue has been banished to its site at Cork Airport — ‘Bring Christy Ring’s statue into the city’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, March 23).

I appeal to all Cork GAA supporters (supporters of other sports will hopefully also agree) to demand a city centre site for Christy.

I visualise Christy sited on the wide pavement of St Patrick’s St, where he will be an inspiration to young hurlers.

They deserve, as we all do, to have Christy back in the city centre.

There, he will not be a forgotten hero but visited daily by young and old, and honoured in thanks for what he achieved for Cork.

His statue will be a significant meeting place for the people of Cork, and a tourist attraction for visitors, who can read of his fame on a quality printed plate, secured to the plinth.

I’ll meet you at the Christy Ring statue, OK?

Neil White

Bishopstown

Cork