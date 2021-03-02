Letters to the Editor: Will the DUP be ready for shared island conversation?

Arlene Foster’s “blood red line”, which she declared in 2018 pertaining to anything that could divide Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, may be in danger of being washed away by the border in the Irish Sea which Sammy Wilson has declared as diminishing his Britishness. Also in 2018, along with their DUP colleagues, they both whooped with delight at Boris Johnson’s “junk the backstop” mantra at the party’s annual conference. Unfortunately for the DUP, Johnson junked it once he got his majority as prime minister.

It is regrettable to observe the DUP continue to allow itself be compromised and sometimes betrayed not just by the whims of the Tories but more recently by radical unionists and loyalist threats. Rather than bite the bullet of the consequences of the Brexit they voted for, they lead the battle — under the accepted mores of democracy — for their community in dealing with what is no doubt a very difficult situation for them.

Being blown hither and thither in gales of historical notions of sovereignty and modern day English nationalism is no preparation for the DUP’s task of safeguarding its community’s rightful and enduring place on this island.

On this side of the land border it will be critical, whether we like it or not, when the inescapable question of a border poll eventually arises that an internally robust and outwardly assured DUP be ready to convincingly represent the traditions and interests of the unionist community in any “shared island” conversation.

Otherwise the concepts of shared or united will fail, to the deprivation of all citizens on the Island.

Michael Gannon

Thomas’ Sq

Kilkenny

Virus variants alter rules of reopening

We experienced a very “meaningful” Christmas and learned the hard way that the coronavirus doesn’t consult the calendar. Let’s avoid a “meaningful” Easter. New variants of the virus have fundamentally altered the equation and a second over-enthusiastic re-opening would be ruinous.

This is all about “the thing that didn’t happen”. The Government has made mistakes to be sure but it has also prevented atrocious epidemiological events in the past year. A chorus of voices shouted at government to re-open quickly last autumn and the same unreasoning crescendo is beginning to stir and thump.

“This time, it’s different.” It certainly is. The new variants of the virus will run away from us if we make the same mistakes we made at Christmas. That’s a thing that hasn’t happened. Let’s make sure that it doesn’t. Roll on and roll out the vaccines. We have been very lucky to see several effective vaccines emerge.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

Female columnists’ statements on men

My Saturday mornings are very predictable. Up early and out to Glenbower Wood which is at my doorstep.

My other pleasure on Saturday morning is the Irish Examiner. Lots of weekend sports news, the full back pages of acknowledgements, houses for sale and the odd healthy recipe.

I always begin with Louise O’Neill and Caroline O’Donoghue. Being an old celibate male living on my own I feel it is important for me to be open to different outlooks and the views of young female writers who have lived abroad certainly hold a different perspective from mine.

But on Saturday morning (February 27) I was surprised. Both came out with amazing statements. Louise said: “Boys will be boys but girls must be perfect.” Caroline wrote: “The lack of straight male cosiness is indirectly linked with almost all the ills of the world.”

Two sweeping generalisations. How does Louise know what it is like for a boy growing up? Suicide statistics among young males would suggest that she may be wrong. Statements like that only make it worse for boys who do not fit the mould.

And Caroline is making another sweeping generalisation. Some gay men do cosiness well as do some straight men and some gay men are ill at ease with cosiness as are some straight men. As for straight men being the cause of almost all the ills of the world, well Margaret Thatcher and a few other authoritarian women disprove that.

My point is we have more in common than we know and it is only by trying to understand each other — by trying to walk in each others shoes — that we can truly understand each other.

Fr Tim Hazelwood

Killeagh

Co Cork

NDLS website on public services card

While the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) has given an extension period for driving licences its website, www.ndls.ie, still says one needs a public services card and a verified

MyGovID to apply for an driving licence through their online portal.

This makes it impossible to renew online unless one is willing to use a public services card.

In August 2019 Data Commissioner Helen Dixon stated: “The Data Protection Commission’s landmark investigation into the legality of the Public Services Card found that there was no lawful basis for a person to be told they needed the card for anything other than accessing social welfare or benefits.”

Judging by the NDLS website, I wonder do they know what “no lawful basis for a person to be told they needed the card for anything other than accessing social welfare or benefits” means?

John Williams

Clonmel

More public toilets could provide relief

I wish to express my concern about the lack of public toilet facilities in Cork city centre and other public spaces. During last summer, when businesses were closed, I and many of my female friends found ourselves having to leave whatever social situation we were in and go home due to the lack of facilities. This may seem like a minor issue, but I can assure you it has a tangible and frustrating impact.

I think this primarily impacts on women. It essentially limits our activities to about one hour outside the house. I meet my friends on Zoom rather than in person because I support our Government’s efforts in protecting all citizens and keeping our hospitals at a functioning level.

I think now is the time to reflect and look ahead at making our outdoor spaces usable. Especially since this is to be an “outdoor summer”. It would be cruel, having adhered to lockdown rules for so many months, to be tethered to our homes because of a lack of basic sanitation in our public spaces. This is an issue that affects not only me, but my mother, aunts, friends and nieces. Enjoying a cup of tea or coffee is out of the question. The toilets in Tramore Valley Park are a great example of functioning facilities. I would be very much relieved to see a similar structure in places such as The Lough, Kennedy Quay, the City centre, Ballyphehane park, the Marina, and Centre Park Road.

Noelle Lynch

Capwell Road

Tuners Cross

Dog fouling ruins schoolday walks

We are writing to you in the hope that you will help us with a problem we are experiencing on our return to school. The problem we are referring to is dog fouling.

We are lucky that our teachers bring us walking everyday. We love walking down to Blackrock village, the Marina, and the Blackrock Greenway.

Unfortunately, our walks are interrupted by our teachers calling out to us to avoid dog fouling. We often step in this to the dismay of our teachers.

Please publish this letter in the hope that dog owners may think twice about leaving their dog’s mess behind. We would love to go on our walks and be able to concentrate on our conversations and beautiful surroundings and not on the hazards left behind on footpaths by a small number of inconsiderate dog owners.

The Hazel Room Pupils

St Michael’s COI National School

Blackrock

Cork

Omissions from All Stars selection

Fair play to Limerick — as worthy champions they hogged the All Stars presentation, well done to them. There is tremendous credit due to all competing teams in these unprecedented times and we all have our opinions on player performance

This year, in my opinion, the judging panel missed out on more than one player who stood out in all their games throughout this unusual contest. We’ve heard of GAA supporters from almost every county outside Rebel Cork expound on the sliotar skill and ‘camán command’ of Patrick Horgan and how they would travel to matches just to watch the unparalleled scoring magic of this dedicated and gifted player. I was so disappointed and dumbfounded when he didn’t get a mention in All Star selection.

I had also listed Galway star hurler, Joe Canning, who gave it his all until his injury late in the semi-final. I admit there was massive competition for goalie spot but Ballygunner man, Stephen O’Keeffe, was not found wanting with treble saves on some blistering shots and was a hot favourite. It was an unusual year no doubt with severe pressure on players and management but it certainly lifted the gloom and well done to all concerned.

Eilís Uí Bhriain

Caisleán Uí Liatháin

Co Chorcaí