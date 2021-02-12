Letters to the Editor: Suggestion TDs should get jab first is disgusting

I wondered how long it would take, and there it is. The suggestion that TDs and their staff should be vaccinated against Covid-19 now, before healthcare workers, other frontline workers and everyone else.

How disgusting and pathetic.

Eve Parnell

James St

Dublin 8

Validity of foreign drivers’ licences

I’m writing to highlight the challenges faced by immigrant families who moved to Ireland in 2020, during the pandemic.

While the driving licence validity has been extended for current holders in Ireland, the same hasn’t been done for immigrants who can only use their foreign driving licence for 12 months. In the current scenario, this is too short a duration to obtain a full driving licence.

I moved with my family from Bangalore, India, to Cork in November 2020. One of the first things I did was to apply for a theory test as a prerequisite for my learner’s licence.

I got my theory test date for February 10, 2021. Due to the extension of lockdown, this has now been moved to May 12, 2021.

If I pass my driving theory test on May 12, 2021, the earliest realistic date to obtain an appointment for a driving test would be in December 2021, which is more than one year since my entry into Ireland.

If I fail to pass my driving test the first time (which happens to 45% of the applications), then the worst case wait time could be extended up to 58 weeks. This is based on the information published last month in the media.

With the current situation with Covid-19 and everyone being told to avoid public transport in order to curtail the spread of the virus, it is very difficult to do anything without a car.

I wouldn’t be able to drive anywhere as an L driver as I don’t have anyone in my family with a full driving licence who can accompany me.

The backlog situation will remain the same or get worse in the next one to two years, making it extremely difficult for immigrants to obtain a full driver’s licence within 12 months.

It would only be reasonable to extend the validity of foreign drivers’ licences to at least 24 months until the backlog is cleared and there’s a realistic chance of obtaining a full driving licence.

Ananth Bashyam

Cork

€81,000 extra salary, call a nurse, I’m unwell

Each day we hear of difficulties encountered by nurses — in their work and personal lives, including taking on additional responsibilities and additional workload.

It appears this Government has done very little to assist those valiant people.

Yet when a senior civil servant is asked to move from one (comfortable) office to another — that results in an additional €81,000 per year salary increase. The justification? “Additional responsibilities”.

Shame on those involved.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

What will keep columnist happy?

According to Clodagh Finn, and Holly Cairns TD, women still struggle to be heard in public life Women’s voices are still not being heard in the public domain (Irish Examiner, February 10).

I am somewhat surprised at this.

A raft of legislation based on rights and equality has been enacted in the last three decades.

Legislation has been passed to ensure female representation in politics.

But my real surprise comes from the facts which seem to contradict the premise of women’s voices not being heard.

We have had two women presidents, a number of women as tánaiste, a chief justice of the Supreme Court, a Garda commissioner, Attorney General, and Director of Public Prosecutions.

Not to mention the various women secretaries general of government departments, county council chief executives, and CEOs of numerous other State agencies.

The private sector has numerous instances of women chief executives and at board and director level.

This is all as it should be. But can I timidly ask, what will keep Ms Finn and Ms Cairns satisfied?

Larry Dunne

Rosslare Harbour

Co Wexford

Jerusalema: Gospel music from heaven

Thanks Jerusalema for the brightest moments of the past year.

How can you not smile and cry at the same time?

I’ll never tire of watching the different videos, from all walks of life.

This song and dance is so up, you forget about being down — like in lockdown.

I love it.

Kevin Devitte

Westport

Co Mayo

Equal recruitment must be restored

The reforms by Chris Patten for the policing of Northern Ireland were both fair and far-sighted. Fundamental to them was equal recruitment from both sides of the divided community.

Nationalist politicians should never have allowed this to be undermined. Until it is re-instated it is difficult to see how the PSNI can win the trust of Nationalists, as well as Unionists, which is essential to successful policing.

J Anthony Gaughan

Blackrock

Co Dublin

Lifetime working and then dole at 65

The decision by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to provide workers with an unemployment payment of €203 weekly to those retiring at 65 years until they can get the State pension at 66, 67 or 68, is no substitute for the State Pension (Transition) abolished by the Fine Gael and Labour parties in government in 2014.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has announced plans to provide workers with an unemployment payment of €203 weekly to those retiring at 65 years. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA

Apart from a loss of €45 weekly to the recipients, the fundamental difference is that the new provision does not provide a pension to enable workers retire at 65 years.

In contrast it simply acknowledged that workers at 65 years are unilaterally forced onto the dole queue, very often after a lifetime of service in the workplace to survive on dole payments.

In conclusion, the above issue was prominent at the last general election as reflected in the vote secured by Sinn Féin.

If this is not resolved before the next the election, then the government parties will face the consequences.

Tadhg O'Donovan

Fermoy

Cork

Michael McGrath: Vat’s not a solution

I used to think that Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was shy and reserved.

Following his strange comments contained in your report Irish Examiner ( Vat cut has to be reversed as Government ‘can’t do everything’ , February 11), I now see, he is in fact, cold and aloof.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

A dog’s best friend comes to rescue

It is amazing how two hikers recently found a beautiful dog lost for two weeks in the Wicklow mountains Irish Examiner ( Couple rescue dog stranded on the Wicklow mountains for two weeks , February 8).

How it survived in very cold conditions is unknown. What are the chances they would decide to go to that particular area?

Perhaps the universe guided them as the dog was exhausted.

Mary Sullivan

College Road

Cork

Let fish off the hook this Lent

If you’re leaving meat off your plate during Lent, please extend your compassion to fish, too.

People of all faiths surely agree that cruelty to animals violates their religious principles, yet fish suffer horribly before they reach our dinner tables.

When fish are dragged out of their ocean homes in huge nets — along with “non-target” victims such as dolphins and turtles — their gills often collapse, their eyes bulge out of their heads, and their swim bladders burst because of the sudden change in pressure.

Farmed fish suffer from stress, infections, and parasites as a result of crowded, filthy, and unnatural living conditions.

Fish are intelligent animals with impressive long-term memories and complex social relationships.

Christians are taught not only to give something up during Lent but also to give something back to the world.

Leaving fish and other animal-derived foods off our plates during Lent and beyond is a simple way to honour all of God’s creation.

Sascha Camilli

Media and Special Projects Coordinator People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

London N1 9RL