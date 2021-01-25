Letters to the Editor: Politicians aren’t our parents so buckle down

What were they thinking about, with the almost voluntary approach to incomers doing the right thing by self-isolating, etc?
Human interaction has been shown, after all, to be satisfying from a social and business perspective. Consultations and chats with a colleague in the office, or over a cuppa, can often help solve problems that otherwise would take much longer to resolve via email or Zoom.
But on RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week programme on January 17, the Catholic Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, failed to follow the good example that the Taoiseach set by also simply stating that these survivors had done nothing wrong. One wonders why?
That same Clare coast at Shannon airport has seen Irish sovereignty, independence and neutrality compromised severely since 2001 by the wholly unnecessary transit of over 1m armed US soldiers on their way to and from US wars in the Middle East. If President Joe Biden wishes to show his love and respect for the country of his forebearers, he will direct the US military to cease using Shannon airport. Irish American ties and friendship are as deep as the Atlantic that separates us. Now is the time to repair and restore that friendship and kinship.