Letters to the Editor: Today we should stand together and mark grief of Covid-19

"Give sorrow words,” writes Shakespeare in Macbeth. “The grief that does not speak whispers the o'erfraught heart and bids it break.”

One year — and nearly two million deaths — since Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization of a cluster of cases of “viral pneumonia”, people around the world will be coming together to give their sorrow words.

Today (New Year’s Day), people around the world will come together for a worldwide day of day of remembrance for those taken by coronavirus in 2020. It will span 24 time zones, starting in New Zealand and ending in Hawaii.

People are invited to mark the day by lighting a candle, taking a pebble to a hilltop or simply sitting and thinking on those we have lost.

In Britain and America, where Covid-19 has become inextricably entwined with politics, we have not had a national moment to remember the dead. Compare this with Spain, where a 10-day period of remembrance was held. Indeed, it sometimes feels that in the UK and US, the simple act of grieving the dead has become a political act.

But on Covid Memorial Day we will set aside politics and, just as our hearts swelled with gratitude when we clapped the carers, so will we share our collective grief.

Expert, David Kessler, argues “grief must be witnessed” and on Friday, around the world, we will allow ourselves to feel the loss. To feel the pain. To feel the grief.

Stefan Simanowitz

Covid Memorial Day founder

London

Public transport ignores rural Ireland

I recently returned home to rural Ireland from college after living in Cork city for the past few months and realised what Budget 2021 may mean for the future of public transport in rural Ireland.

In this budget, which was dwarfed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, over €3bn in funding was secured for the transport sector.

After hearing the news, I was optimistic however upon further research, I cannot help but feel that an opportunity to implement better transport services in rural towns and villages has been missed.

There has been an increase in funding in the attempt to combat climate change following the demand for more climate friendly transport options as seen through the rise of the Green Party and climate protests occurring around the nation. This is most apparent in the €1.8bn funding secured for sustainable transport.

This was a very welcome change as many criticised that Budget 2020 did not go far enough with the funding it allocated for public transport; let alone for sustainable methods of transport.

Unfortunately, when it comes to rural Ireland, most transport funding focuses on the maintenance of roads as opposed to establishing or developing other forms of public transport.

While it is promising to see such an increase in funding for sustainable transport, one could raise the question as to whether introducing 30-odd new greenways across the country was the correct decision.

The merits of greenways are obvious, as they encourage cycling and walking which is great for the environment, tourism and public health in rural Ireland, where a lot of these proposed greenways will be built.

Read More Irish Examiner view: An empowering educational consolidation

Greenways draw crowds but do not aid the environment if residents of the surrounding areas and tourists need to drive to reach them.

There must be more of an emphasis on providing rural Ireland with more public transport services such as rebuilding and repairing these train tracks that often accompany these greenway routes.

The Waterford Greenway has been an astounding success, which has led to the discussion of extending the greenway from Waterford to Rosslare.

While the project may seem exciting, it does also mean that the abandoned railway line connecting the two will be torn up to achieve this aim. This may be of consequence for both tourists and transport for rural transport activists as its cuts off the chance of connecting one of Ireland’s biggest seaports to Munster.

The extension of this greenway misses the opportunity to promote connectivity between the provinces. Surely connecting rural Ireland with urban centres is an environmental must, to encourage motorists to opt for public transport over their own personal vehicles.

Undeniably, there have been positives from Budget 2021, but I fear that we have missed the chance to bring more public transport to rural Ireland which would cut down on emissions caused by motorists and provide rural villages and towns with much needed transport links.

So perhaps the fundamental question here when looking at the greenways vs public transport argument, is why must rural Ireland settle for one over the other. Why not both?

Kieran English

Conna

Co Cork

Collins fails to offer vaccine leadership

I would like to express my displeasure, when I heard Deputy Michael Collins saying that he is not prepared to take the vaccine because he does not know the ingredients in it but yet he is prepared to expect the people of West Cork, and throughout the country, to be the guinea pigs, so the likes of Michael can wait and look at us to see how we got on.

This is some leadership, from a parliamentarian, at a time when the livelihoods of people are being destroyed, people can’t get home to celebrate Christmas with their families, and what about the families that lost their loved ones through the Covid-19?

Read More Irish Examiner view: Make pay rates match heroism of frontline workers

I am a person who got polio in the ‘50s and it left a lasting impact on my life, and many of the people in the greater Cork area were left paralysed after getting polio.

The vaccine that was rolled out that time was hugely successful, hence the eradication of polio.

I think Mr Collins lacks judgment, in coming out and saying he won’t take the vaccine, so if everybody, took that attitude to the polio vaccine, people would still be paralysed, and their lives much changed.

I will have no problem in taking the vaccine, as we need to get our lives back, and save lives.

Mr Collins, I would suggest you talk to Professor Luke O Neill, and clear your mind, and concerns, in relation to the vaccine. Don’t be waiting for others to lead, your were elected to do that job.

John O’Sullivan

Innishannon

Co Cork

Change of year but no major changes

From reading the newspapers and listening to the radio, I gather that there is considerable relief that this year is ending, and equally considerable enthusiasm for embracing 2021. Very understandable sentiments.

But consider for a moment — the economic and political fallout of Brexit, the certainty that it will be at the least many months before anything like social normality will return, the ongoing economic and psychological damage being wreaked by Covid-19, the obvious and imminent threat of a new round of austerity.

2020 isn’t departing the scene. It’s exiting the back door, donning a Groucho Marx disguise, and slipping around the house to ring the front doorbell.

Mike Deasy

Farranree

Cork

We need some Covid sense

With a population of just under 5m needing two doses of the Covid vaccine each, allowing for some wastage, we will need 30,000 vaccines a day seven days a week to vaccinate all in one year.

At present we may have 20,000 vaccines a week. At that rate it will take almost 10 years to vaccinate the population.

The key is to determine those under 65 who are susceptible to the virus, and offer the vaccine to them and the over 65s. The rest of us need to be allowed to just get on with things and live normally.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown

Co Cork