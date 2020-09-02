Letter to the Editor: Zappone’s naive view of choices faced by US voters

Letter to the Editor: Zappone’s naive view of choices faced by US voters

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall's three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo, File)

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 17:17 PM

I read with dismay Katherine Zappone's opinion piece "America's choice - a diverse nation or a divided country". 

Her claim that the choice facing America is clear is both naive and a gross simplification of the choices voters have in November.

Ms. Zappone's lightly veiled demand that the voter's choice be to "embrace diversity" is laughable, as if this noble action will cure every ill and remake the entire country into some fantasy utopia of peace, love and understanding.

The real issues are more complex, whether they be racial, economical or societal and if the writer took the time to drill down deeper, they would be more apparent to her.

While recent police shootings are rightfully condemned, no light is directed to the other slaughter that is happening before our eyes as evidenced by the city of Chicago being on track to record more than 700 homicides this year.

The United States, like other countries, has it's problems, but don't be mistaken that the American voter needs a lecture from a foreign commentator to enable it to make a conscientious decision based upon the real issues they face every day.

Brendan Quinlan 

San Francisco, CA

More in this section

President Trump state visit to UK - Day Two Letter to the Editor: Trump critics refuse to look at the facts
WELLBEING Vegetarian 083343 Letter to the Editor: Imagine a vegetarian agriculture minister
O'Brien Fine Foods, Timahoe Letter to the Editor: Prevent the abuse of workers in meat plants

Latest