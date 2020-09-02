Letter to the Editor: Zappone’s naive view of choices faced by US voters

I read with dismay Katherine Zappone's opinion piece "America's choice - a diverse nation or a divided country".

Her claim that the choice facing America is clear is both naive and a gross simplification of the choices voters have in November.

Ms. Zappone's lightly veiled demand that the voter's choice be to "embrace diversity" is laughable, as if this noble action will cure every ill and remake the entire country into some fantasy utopia of peace, love and understanding.

The real issues are more complex, whether they be racial, economical or societal and if the writer took the time to drill down deeper, they would be more apparent to her.

While recent police shootings are rightfully condemned, no light is directed to the other slaughter that is happening before our eyes as evidenced by the city of Chicago being on track to record more than 700 homicides this year.

The United States, like other countries, has it's problems, but don't be mistaken that the American voter needs a lecture from a foreign commentator to enable it to make a conscientious decision based upon the real issues they face every day.

Brendan Quinlan

San Francisco, CA