Letter to the Editor: John Hume's interests extended beyond home

As we pay tribute to the late John Hume for transforming the relationship between politicians both in the north and south, we should also remember Mr Hume as a true humanitarian, whose interests extended far beyond Ireland.

Mr Hume will long be remembered at Goal as a deeply committed supporter of our work around the world over many years through his friendship with our founder, John O’Shea.

Mr Hume consistently demonstrated his commitment to tackling injustice and poverty at home and around the globe.

He inspired our staff and Goal remembers his kindness when he donated a portion of his prize money from the Mahatma Ghandi Peace Prize to support Goal's work in Malawi.

It was a powerful statement to the thousands of staff and the communities we work with.

When the 1994 ceasefire agreement was announced, Mr Hume chose to wear a Goal tie for the waiting press outside Government Buildings in Dublin, a significant gesture, reminding us all that while Ireland suffered hugely during the troubles, other nations were also struggling with the devastating consequences of war and conflict.

In Mr Hume’s own words, he expressed a wish to see Ireland as an example to men and women everywhere and of what can be achieved by living for ideals, an Ireland of partnership where we wage war on want and poverty, where we build together a future that can be as great as our dreams allow.

Mr. Hume’s place in history is assured, his legacy is to present us all with a challenge, and to seek out every opportunity for a resolution, to help us carry the memory of a man who himself strove for peace until the end.

If we all can be inspired by Mr Hume’s desire to live for our ideals, it will be a fitting and living memorial to a wonderful humanitarian.

He will be warmly remembered.

Siobhan Walsh

CEO, Goal