Letter to the Editor: Leo should take a leaf from Boris' book

Since Covid-19 was first mentioned by our previous government, it had been presented by the then taoiseach Leo Varadkar as having the potential to kill 90,000 Irish citizens.

This stark remark from a medical doctor at such an early stage of the disease, was wholly inappropriate amid the uncertainty of the course Covid-19 would take, and only served to terrify the population.

A few days ago, Leo, now Tanáiste, said we are likely to "get a third and fourth wave of the virus".

How does he hold with so much negative speculation, none of which, to date, has any resemblance to the reality of life in Ireland?

Contrast his scary pronouncements which have been traumatic to so many who believe him, to the positive and people-friendly approach this issue has produced from his counterpart in the UK, Boris Johnson.

Boris had a near-death attack from the virus himself, and since his recovery, he has imbued the British people with a sense of open inclusiveness and obvious goodwill going forward.

He does not preach at the citizens, rather he speaks to, and of them, as his friends and equals.

He has never, in any interview going back to when he took over as PM, put a foot wrong by carelessly making remarks that would have no other intention than making people, especially older citizens, going to bed with extra unnecessary Covid fears.

Boris has been masterful in his relationships with the British, and always carries the twin messages of hope and kinship in his words.

History will judge him well, and he's only just begun. He's the type of man who exudes good leadership.

Our Irish leaders would do well to portray the lessons that it is best to be seen as on the side of the people, rather than attempting to overwhelm us with fear and sullen compliance on a daily basis.

Perhaps new Taoiseach Micheál Martin will ring the changes? But I wonder will he?

Robert Sullivan

Bantry,

Co Cork