Letter to the Editor: Jack left us blueprint of our better selves
The coffin of Jack Charlton is taken into West Road Crematorium, in Newcastle for his funeral. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 00:00 AM

I sadly observed Jack Charlton's final journey, my mind troubled by the ‘new normal’ of Covid-19 and the shadow of an approaching Brexit. 

But I was also reminded of a time when Jack gave us ‘notions’ about ourselves as a nation who could hold our own in the world, dreams we subsequently went on to realise in a manner that transcended sport to the great benefit of our personal and community lives.

While they threw away the mould when they made this remarkable man, he has left us with a blueprint of our better selves with which we can now beat the modern and immediate challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

The ease and appropriateness of our native expression ‘Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís’ with respect to this Sasanach from Northumberland says much about our respect and indebtedness to the man. 

Thanks Jack.

Michael Gannon

St Thomas' Sq

Kilkenny

