Letter to the Editor: Leaving Cert results delay the final insult to 61,000 students

Not publishing the Leaving Cert results until September 7 adds the final insult to the many injuries already inflicted on 61,000 young people by the Department of Education.

Students have been put through the mill emotionally and mentally since March. They have suffered the distress of uncertainty and indecision. They have endured more turmoil than any Leaving Cert Class that went before.

The students are innocent victims of mind-boggling bureaucracy and staggering procrastination by the Department of Education.

They are entitled to their results in mid-August. Prolonging their suffering for an extra three weeks is indefensible and unjustifiable.

Schools returned the marks to the Department of Education in good time. The Department of Education has only to standardise the marks to conform with previous years’ results.

All the raw data is at their disposal as is state-of-the-art technology to do the number crunching.

Leaving Certificate results must be issued close to the standard date. The department personnel must don the green jersey for the young people, anxiously awaiting results.

With a bit of urgency, overtime and goodwill, the results can still be issued in mid-August.

By delaying the results, many students won’t be able to draw down a Susi college grant until well into the academic year. Finding accommodation will be a major issue for students.

The CAO offers will run very late, especially for students awaiting the later rounds of offers. Unless students get their results on schedule, they could easily miss out on alternative courses or training options if unsuccessful in the CAO system.

The minister must insist on results by mid-August. That will allow students the time and space to consider their options calmly without having to make rushed decisions in September.

Billy Ryle

Spa

Tralee

Co Kerry