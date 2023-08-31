Irish Examiner view: Changes will not please everyone 

It is a cliche of Irish political life that, when first elected, a TD’s first thoughts are not triumphant but troubled — specifically, about the next election and the chances of holding onto their seat.

For many TDs this became more complicated on Wednesday with the results of the Electoral Commission’s deliberations, which leave just seven constituencies unchanged.

The next Dáil will be made up of 174 TDs as the commission added an additional 14 seats to reflect Ireland’s growing population.

Some five-seat constituencies have been split in two, such as Dublin Fingal in the capital, which is now Dublin Fingal East and Dublin Fingal West.

Academic psephologists and amateur tallymen alike will devote hours to teasing out the ramifications of these new boundaries, while a sharp reaction can be expected from some quarters.

For instance, the new Tipperary North constituency will annex a part of Limerick City to meet its population requirements for a three-seat constituency, meaning it can only be a matter of time before a Limerick City native points out that his or her interests will not be represented properly by someone from another county.

In the coming days, the impact of the changes will be investigated in detail as political parties puzzle out how to reach 88 — the number of seats that will guarantee an overall majority in the next Dáil.

No doubt, those parties will refer to the lessons of the past as they strategise. Readers with long memories will recall the review of boundaries that was carried out in 1974 under the auspices of then local government minister Jim Tully — though expected to benefit the incumbent Fine Gael-Labour administration, the changes instead facilitated the Fianna Fáil electoral landslide three years later, as well as leading to the neologism ‘Tullymandering’.

On that basis alone, an independent Electoral Commission is a far better mechanism, even if complaints can be expected.

Road crashes

It has been a devastating week for the people of Tipperary.

While still processing the shocking news from Clonmel last weekend, when four young people died in one car crash, we learned on Tuesday night that three more people had been killed in yet another road accident — Tom and Bridget O’Reilly and their grandson, three-year-old Tom O’Reilly. Tom Jr’s parents were also in the vehicle and were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The sense of horror is only increased when one realises that a single family will have to bear this grievous loss.

It is also worth remembering the toll on first responders with two such appalling tragedies: Clonmel and Cashel are so near each other that Superintendent Kieran Ruane addressed the press after both accidents.

Tipperary can be taken as a microcosm of the national picture when one considers the toll in that county — there were 10 road deaths in Tipperary between July 31 and August 30.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 124 road deaths recorded nationally by gardaí for 2023, but that number increased by one with the death of another three-year-old in a road traffic accident, this time in Portlaoise, on Wednesday.

A situation in which dozens of citizens are being killed can justifiably described as a crisis, one which must be addressed with urgency by the stakeholders in this area.

Earlier this week, junior minister Jack Chambers said he would meet the Road Safety Authority and gardaí to discuss road safety, but given the tragic events of the last seven days there is a requirement for the justice minister to act, and act urgently. Garda resources are stretched but this requires short-term visibility. While speed wasn’t the determining factor in many of the lives lost on our roads in recent months, let’s see if tackling casual speeders with increased garda presence on roads helps to prevent further loss of life.

Pauw exit

The starting point when discussing Vera Pauw’s departure as manager of the Ireland women’s team is surely the excitement and enjoyment generated around the country by the team’s appearance in the Women’s World Cup earlier in the summer.

Grumbling and tetchy exchanges within the camp during the tournament will soon fade from the memory. The team’s games in Australia form a watershed in the growth of women’s sport in Ireland, and Pauw’s role in creating that watershed cannot be forgotten. The generation of girls empowered and enthused about sport owe her a debt for guiding the Ireland team to its first appearance in a World Cup.

Detailed dissections of Vera Pauw’s approach to management can be expected in the coming days, but that shouldn’t cloud our appreciation of what the Dutch native did for Irish women and girls, and not just the national team. Picture: PA

The mood music about Pauw’s tenure turned increasingly ominous at the tournament and the simmering tensions came to the boil in the final group game against Nigeria, when Ireland captain Katie McCabe had a disagreement with Pauw on the sideline about the manager’s tactics.

The manager asserted her authority at a post-game press conference and McCabe tweeted a zipped-mouth emoji, perhaps the most 21st-century retort one could imagine.

Going on past experience across all sports, once players demonstrate an overt lack of faith in a coach or manager, then that authority figure is on borrowed time. So it proved here, with Pauw’s departure confirmed after a marathon FAI meeting on Tuesday evening.

Detailed dissections of Pauw’s approach to management can be expected in the coming days, but that shouldn’t cloud our appreciation of what the Dutch native did for Irish women and girls, and not just the national team. We can all expect to enjoy a dividend from her hard work for years to come.