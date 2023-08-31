Irish Examiner view: Changes will not please everyone 

It is a cliche of Irish political life that, when first elected, a TD’s first thoughts are not triumphant but troubled — specifically, about theelection and the chances of holding onto their seat.
For many TDs this became more complicated on Wednesday with the results of the Electoral Commission’s deliberations, which leave just seven constituencies unchanged.
The next Dáil will be made up of 174 TDs as the commission added an additional 14 seats to reflect Ireland’s growing population.
Some five-seat constituencies have been split in two, such as Dublin Fingal in the capital, which is now Dublin Fingal East and Dublin Fingal West.
