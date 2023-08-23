Irish Examiner view: Conflicting accounts at heart of issue

The terrible news from the Ironman event in Youghal over the weekend gave pause to all. It was difficult to comprehend that people might die while pursuing their favourite pastime, and the families and friends of Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall are surely still grappling with the shock of this appalling news.
This evening, Rhasidat Adeleke will settle into the starting blocks for the World Championships 400 metres final in Budapest, the Dubliner becoming the first Irish athlete to compete in a World sprint final since David Gillick and Derval O’Rourke did so in Berlin fourteen years ago.
Adeleke’s achievement in making the final caps a terrific summer for Irish women in sport, with the performances of the Irish team at the recent Women’s World Cup in Australia an obvious highlight. The explosion in interest across all codes and sports must be harnessed for the benefit of girls and women everywhere.
First, however, there is the matter of Adeleke’s appointment with destiny tonight. In her semi-final the former University of Texas student cruised to second place, showcasing her trademark power and elegance and qualifying with relative ease for the final.
Her strength at the end of the race, one of the most physically demanding distances in athletics, makes her success thus far all the more remarkable. Adeleke will not be 21 until next week, meaning there is every chance she will become even better in the coming years.
Tonight has the potential to be Adeleke’s true arrival on the world stage. With any luck it is the first of many such finals which Irish supporters will cheer her in.