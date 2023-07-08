Irish Examiner view: Dutch on the double

You have to hand it to the Dutch. First, they take on an age group who are the most assiduous, committed, and enthusiastic users of mobile technology — teenagers — by banning phones in secondary school classrooms.
Now, in a reversal of effort to position Schiphol Airport as a European hub to rival and replace Heathrow, appeal court judges in Amsterdam have ruled the Netherlands government can order a reduction in flights from 500,000 per annum to 460,000.
The airport, civil aviation organisations, and airlines that included KLM challenged the government’s order which can now be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court.
Schiphol is a popular cheap-flight destination from Ireland with some 15 flights daily in peak season.
Earlier this year, the airport announced plans to phase out all flights between midnight and 5am, to ban private jets and the noisiest planes, and to abandon a project for an additional runway.
But when the Dutch go for something, they normally do it all out. It was they, after all, who invented the concept of “totaalvoetbal.”