Irish Examiner view: Food for the brain

West Cork Literary Festival, which commenced yesterday, is one of the gems of the Irish cultural year and an example of how something mighty can grow from a standing start.
Since its inception in 1997, it has expanded into an eclectic and satisfying mix of international and Irish writers, workshops, masterclasses, and the hugely popular readings.
There are few more pleasurable occasions than leaning back on a summer evening and listening to an author delivering the goods.
Top attractions this year include Cork’s much-loved Graham Norton, Dublin polymath John Banville, and Eoghan Daltun, a noted rewilder who will be talking about his book, An Irish Atlantic Rainforest, on Whiddy Island today.
Can there be a better way to spend a week?
