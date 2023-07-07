Irish Examiner View: Dutch ban on tech in schools could be the way forward

The Dutch may be offering us a glimpse of our children’s future, going by a recent announcement by the government there.

Mobile phones are to be banned from Dutch classrooms in order to stop them from disrupting children's learning. The initiative is to take effect at the start of next year, and though there are expected to be exceptions for students with particular needs or disabilities, as well as classes with a specific focus on digital skills, the move is aimed at giving children “every opportunity to learn well”, according to the Dutch education minister.