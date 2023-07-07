Irish Examiner View: Dutch ban on tech in schools could be the way forward

The Dutch may be offering us a glimpse of our children’s future, going by a recent announcement by the government there.
Mobile phones are to be banned from Dutch classrooms in order to stop them from disrupting children's learning. The initiative is to take effect at the start of next year, and though there are expected to be exceptions for students with particular needs or disabilities, as well as classes with a specific focus on digital skills, the move is aimed at giving children “every opportunity to learn well”, according to the Dutch education minister.
Readers in Ireland may be interested to see that other technology/url], including tablets and smartwatches, are also included in the Dutch ban, given more and more Irish schools are incorporating tablets and similar devices in the classroom.
This is often at considerable additional cost to parents — echoing the point elsewhere on this site on the expenses incurred when children return to school — so it is striking that the Dutch are moving away from the use of technology in the classroom.
The argument that children and teens should be taught how to use such technology falls at the first hurdle. Anyone who knows children and teens knows there is little they don’t know about these devices.