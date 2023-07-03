Irish Examiner View: Finland furore a cautionary tale for embracing the far right

The spat over economic affairs minister Vilhelm Junnila is in danger of splitting the four-party coalition government.
Finnish prime minister Petteri Orpo (pictured) is facing a crisis in his governing coalition after the resignation of a leading member of the far-right Finns Party. Picture: Sergei Grits/AP

Far-right politics have become part of the mainstream across Europe, with political observers saying there is a two-way process of normalisation going on whereby traditionally centre-right parties are increasingly adopting far-right talking points and are open to coalition deals with politically adept far-right parties who have moderated some of their voter-repellent views.

There may, however, be an object lesson for right-wing extremists coming out of Finland that highlights just how much people will take of the often-sinister elements some of these individuals believe in and adhere to. 

Last week, Vilhelm Junnila, the economic affairs minister in the new coalition government in Finland and a leading member of the far-right Finns Party, was forced to resign after a series of ugly revelations.

He left office after it emerged he had previously called on Finland to support abortions in Africa in order to combat the climate crisis. It also emerged he made regular references to “Heil Hitler” and gave a speech at a neo-Nazi rally.

The spat over Junnila is in danger of splitting the four-party coalition government — which took prime minister Petteri Orpo 11 weeks of negotiations to bring together — and brought more than 1,000 protesters to the parliament building in Helsinki last week.

The revelations about his views and opinions doomed Junnila and sparked a massive debate about how government policy had damaged Finland’s international reputation. 

The incident also highlighted how the far-right’s unacceptable aims and policies can rise to the surface. That’s a lesson the electorate in many countries could take on board.


