Irish Examiner View: Finland furore a cautionary tale for embracing the far right

Far-right politics have become part of the mainstream across Europe, with political observers saying there is a two-way process of normalisation going on whereby traditionally centre-right parties are increasingly adopting far-right talking points and are open to coalition deals with politically adept far-right parties who have moderated some of their voter-repellent views.

There may, however, be an object lesson for right-wing extremists coming out of Finland that highlights just how much people will take of the often-sinister elements some of these individuals believe in and adhere to.