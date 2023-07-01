Irish Examiner view: US court case brings a sad end to Kerry siblings' dream

There is something almost Homeric about the predicament Kerry siblings Dónal and Helen O’Sullivan find themselves in after appearing in a US district court judge Pamela Chen yesterday.

For years, construction company Navillus — the name is an inversion of the family surname — was the epitome of an Irish success stateside. But the O’Sullivans are being held partly responsible for payroll fraud that deprived workers of certain benefits that should have been paid on their behalf into union funds. The chief financial officer, Padraig Naughton, once of Tipperary, has already been jailed.