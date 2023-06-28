Irish Examiner view: Take ownership of our passports

The Department of Foreign Affairs is to ask the Irish public for help in designing a new passport.
The current passport is itself quite different from its predecessors, with unique imagery and security features, and the public will be asked to submit ideas on choosing aspects of Ireland’s diverse flora and fauna to help shape the new
design.
This is a welcome development, and not just because it offers people a welcome opportunity to take ownership of a design process which affects the majority of our citizens. The Irish passport is at once a statement of our sovereignty and independence as well as being a prized possession in international circles (so prized, in fact, that our passport-for-sale scheme became so popular it had to be discontinued).
The symbolism of a passport can hardly be overstated. Witness the ridicule visited upon Britain three years ago when Brexit blowhards Boris Johnson and Priti Patel relaunched the “iconic” (their term) blue British passport after the UK left the EU; their jingoism sounded very hollow when it was revealed that those British passports were manufactured by a French-Dutch company in Poland.
Irish people are not short of possibilities to adorn the new passport — from the oak to bog rosemary, and from the red deer to the Connemara pony. Anyone with a vision of what stands for Irish identity should make their recommendations, and perhaps bear in mind what Seamus Heaney had to say on the matter of passports many years ago: Be advised, my passport’s green/No glass of ours was ever raised/To toast the Queen.