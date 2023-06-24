Irish Examiner view: Haunting end to Titan’s last expedition

Irish Examiner view: Haunting end to Titan’s last expedition

Five lives were lost due to a catastrophic implosion of the submersible vessel

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

It is unlikely there are many of us who would choose to take their pleasure by climbing into a cramped mini-submarine and diving into the inhospitable and unforgiving depths of the Atlantic Ocean. But that is just the way that some people, the risk-takers of this world, roll when they seek adventure.

After several palpitating days of search we now know the five members of the Titan submersible, including a father and his 19-year-old son who reluctantly joined the expedition, it is reported, “because it was Father’s Day” lost their lives early in the voyage due to a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.

Reports attributed to the US navy say experts conducted an analysis of acoustic data and “detected an anomaly” consistent with the area of operations when communications were lost on Sunday.

James Cameron, director of the movie Titanic, who is an experienced submariner and has visited the wreckage 13,000ft down on the ocean floor 33 times, said he had been worried by the submersible’s composite carbon fibre and titanium hull design and wished that he had spoken up earlier.

He commented also on the “similarity” between the tragedy of the Titan and the sinking of the Titanic in 1912 after its departure from Queenstown, now Cobh.

Both involved a series of unheeded warnings he told ABC. Both now lie within 1,600ft of each other on the sea bed.

In his memorable poem, The Convergence of the Twain, written shortly after the Titanic disaster, Thomas Hardy compares the hubris of mankind with the power of nature.

Five more lost lives 600km off the coast of Newfoundland are a sad reminder of taking on the untamed forces of the world.

Read More

Time to consider whether Titanic trips should end, society president says

More in this section

Elon Musk Speaks At Satellite Conference In Washington, DC Irish Examiner view: Tech giants with it all to lose
Consultative Forum on International Security Policy Irish Examiner view: A contrast in how protests are dealt with
Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Irish Examiner view: Thin blue line getting thinner
#Titanic
<p>RTÉ reportedly overpaid Ryan Tubridy by €345,000. Picture: Andres Poveda</p>

Irish Examiner view: Revelations damage trust in broadcaster

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd