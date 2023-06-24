Irish Examiner view: Haunting end to Titan’s last expedition

It is unlikely there are many of us who would choose to take their pleasure by climbing into a cramped mini-submarine and diving into the inhospitable and unforgiving depths of the Atlantic Ocean. But that is just the way that some people, the risk-takers of this world, roll when they seek adventure.

After several palpitating days of search we now know the five members of the Titan submersible, including a father and his 19-year-old son who reluctantly joined the expedition, it is reported, “because it was Father’s Day” lost their lives early in the voyage due to a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.