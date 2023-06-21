Irish Examiner view: Let children's hospital debacle be a lesson for the future

There was an obvious headline lurking in the latest developments from the enormous building project in Dublin which will eventually become the National Children’s Hospital.

Revelations that 11 operating theatres within the new hospital will require additional work have led to further concerns that such work could lead to additional costs and further delays.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) has already moved to dispel such fears, stressing that the necessary work is minor and adding that it had been aware of a potential issue since May 2022 — though Sinn Fein health spokesman David Cullinane has suggested that the issue has the potential to add millions of euro to the cost of the project.

Readers would be forgiven for a certain weariness when it comes to the rising costs of capital projects in Ireland, but the National Children’s Hospital appears to be in a class of its own.

A total cost of €1.4bn was estimated in 2018, but Health Minister Stephen Donnelly admitted in April 2022 that total programme costs had risen to €1.73bn.

Some politicians have expressed fears the final cost could reach €2bn, and last December, Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall probably

articulated many people’s views when saying the final cost might not be known for years.

That latter view is all the more resonant when considering another part of the board statement, which asserts that main contractor BAM was due to provide an updated programme of works in February 2023: “This has still not been provided and therefore BAM is in breach of contract.”

BAM claims it cannot give an update as parts of the building have yet to be designed. Problems arising in this context will hardly reduce costs.

The soaring cost of this project is not quite as dispiriting as the general lack of outrage about the cost’s upward spiral.

We appear to be accustomed to vast overruns on large-scale building projects, yet the hundreds of million of euro which have been added to the price tag for this hospital represent supports and services which cannot be offered to Irish citizens.

It may be too late to bring costs under control for this project, but it would be encouraging to see some organisation or individual held accountable, eventually, for the overrun.

If nothing else, it might encourage those engaged in future developments to stay within their budgets.