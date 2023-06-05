Irish Examiner view: Moving on up in cricket

Irish Examiner view: Moving on up in cricket

England players celebrate the wicket of Mark Adair of Ireland during day three of the Test Match between England and Ireland at Lords Cricket Ground. Picture: Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

The long form of the game of cricket can be an acquired taste.

One critic described his vision of hell as a permanent draw being played out in front of a sparse crowd in Bradford.

And yet its most traditional form, played over five days, is loved by many. 

Samuel Beckett was a huge fan, as was another enigmatic playwright Harold Pinter who described it as “the greatest thing God created on earth”.

Ireland’s performance at Lord’s, which the English like to call “HQ”, may have reinforced the idea that while having some outstanding players, they are not a great team outside of their limited over capabilities.

But that would be but part of the story.

The match may only have lasted three days, and at one stage looked like a practice game for places in the Ashes series, but a doughty fightback by Mark Adair and Andy McBrine in the London sun produced a record seventh-wicket partnership of 163 from 27.3 overs, and forced England unexpectedly to bat a second time for victory.

That both men fell short of claiming their places on the pavilion honours board was a shame given the calibre of their contribution.

Ireland, whose first full test was five years ago against Pakistan, will gain from this experience.

Onwards and upwards for the game in Ireland.

Read More

Resistance of Ireland tail-enders ensures England must bat again at Lord’s

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Art of catching the tide of public opinion Irish Examiner view: Art of catching the tide of public opinion
Alexei Navalny Irish Examiner view: Navalny trials
Letters to the Editor: Imagine climate change as an army massed on our borders  Letters to the Editor: Imagine climate change as an army massed on our borders 
#Cricket
<p>The arguments about the Fair Deal scheme are a specific example of a much wider malaise and structural problem within our society. Picture: iStock</p>

Irish Examiner view: We need to focus on policy around ageing

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd