Irish Examiner view: Moving on up in cricket

The long form of the game of cricket can be an acquired taste.

One critic described his vision of hell as a permanent draw being played out in front of a sparse crowd in Bradford.

And yet its most traditional form, played over five days, is loved by many.

Samuel Beckett was a huge fan, as was another enigmatic playwright Harold Pinter who described it as “the greatest thing God created on earth”.

Ireland’s performance at Lord’s, which the English like to call “HQ”, may have reinforced the idea that while having some outstanding players, they are not a great team outside of their limited over capabilities.

But that would be but part of the story.

The match may only have lasted three days, and at one stage looked like a practice game for places in the Ashes series, but a doughty fightback by Mark Adair and Andy McBrine in the London sun produced a record seventh-wicket partnership of 163 from 27.3 overs, and forced England unexpectedly to bat a second time for victory.

That both men fell short of claiming their places on the pavilion honours board was a shame given the calibre of their contribution.

Ireland, whose first full test was five years ago against Pakistan, will gain from this experience.

Onwards and upwards for the game in Ireland.