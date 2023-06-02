Irish Examiner view: All-weather news

Yesterday was Evelyn Cusack’s last day at work.

Met Éireann’s head of forecasting is better known, of course, for her years presenting the weather on RTÉ, but this week she said, after 42 years predicting sunny spells and showers: “I think I’ve had a good innings, it’s time to go.”

The fact that Ireland is enjoying a prolonged stretch of blue skies and sunshine as Cusack signs off may or may not be significant, but there is no doubting her ubiquity.

The weather is such a central part of Irish life, and Irish conversation in particular, that she and her colleagues are household names all over the country, and her calm, informed delivery will be missed.

Her departure after four decades in Met Éireann comes at a time when weather forecasting is at the forefront of two of the great challenges of modern life. The climate crisis has revealed itself over the years in rising temperatures and extreme weather events, incremental changes which forecasters have been detailing in their bulletins.

The other is technological. Cusack herself pointed out that advances in the science of forecasting offer models which have made it possible now to predict the weather 10 days into the future with accuracy.

A greater change is also on the horizon. AI has the potential to change many aspects of modern life, and meteorology is no exception.

As you might expect from someone who has spent 40 years telling us what was in our future, Evelyn Cusack made that prediction as well yesterday.