Irish Examiner view: Cruelty is more widespread than we think

Readers were no doubt horrified to read this week that 20 donkeys, one of which was already dead, had been found abandoned in a field in south Galway.

A Donkey Sanctuary Ireland representative said the donkeys had been abandoned for some time, and four more had to be euthanised when they were discovered. The organisation added that the case was a “watershed moment” due to the scale of neglect of the animals and the limited options available to animal welfare organisations.

Whatever about the options available, is the scale of neglect sufficient to term this a watershed moment?

A quick glance at the headlines since the turn of the year will remind readers of the hundreds of dogs removed from a puppy farm in North Cork, the sheep which were savaged near Blarney, and the north Dublin petting farm where inspectors for the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found animals in “appalling conditions” in a “distressing case of animal cruelty”.

That is a dispiriting litany of cruelty, and one which forces us to confront the reality of how animals are treated in Ireland.

It would take a rare individual to pipe up in civilised company and declare their indifference to animal welfare, never mind advocating for animals to be mistreated, yet the evidence is difficult to gainsay.

Clearly there is an element of the population which actively abuses animals of all kinds, even if those people tend not to discuss their activities in social settings.

This is an important point.

People who are cruel to animals don’t advertise the fact — no rationale is offered, as no argument can be made for that cruelty.

If there is a solution, it lies in vigorous enforcement of the laws of the land — aided, perhaps, by an acknowledgement of the size of the problem to begin with.