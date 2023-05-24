Irish Examiner view: Inner strength

Tina Turner
Singer Tina Turner on stage at London's Wembley Stadium in 2000. 

Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 21:38

Music writers will have plenty to say about the career of Tina Turner, whose death at 83 has been announced.

She began that career in the late 1950s alongside her husband Ike, enjoyed huge success in the 1960s, and made a stunning comeback in the 1980s. 

Her back catalogue includes some of the great pop anthems, from ‘Nutbush City Limits’ to ‘The Best’. 

In her spare time, she starred in movies such as Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. And along the way she taught Mick Jagger how to dance.

There is a darker story running in parallel with that tale of triumph, however. 

In 1978, Turner was at a low point — she had split up with Ike, who abused her savagely throughout their married life; she was alone, in debt because of cancelled tour dates, and with children to support. 

When she left Ike she had 36c in her pocket and spent years toiling in relative obscurity before striking gold with her comeback hit, a cover of Al Green’s ‘Let’s Stay Together’.

The inner strength which brought her through those tests shone through in stunning live shows which made her one of the great performers.

The talent could never be hidden. It was river deep, mountain high.

