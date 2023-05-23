Irish Examiner view: Club setbacks should fuel Ireland in the Rugby World Cup

Devastating and all as the loss to La Rochelle in last Saturday’s Champions Cup final was for the Leinster players involved, the defeat must surely be seen by Ireland coach Andy Farrell as a motivating force for the national side ahead of the Rugby World Cup in September.

Certainly for the elite of Leinster to come away empty-handed for the second year in succession is a bitter pill to swallow after two seasons in which they dominated in both cup and league preliminaries.