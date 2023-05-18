Irish Examiner view: Laissez-faire attitude sees division now

Housing asylum seekers
Irish Examiner view: Laissez-faire attitude sees division now

The stand-off at Magowna House Hotel in Clare, where locals continue to blockade the road in protest at the hotel being used to house asylum seekers, is a story typical of modern Ireland. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 02:00

The stand-off at Magowna House Hotel in Clare, where locals continue to blockade the road in protest at the hotel being used to house asylum seekers, is a story typical of modern Ireland.

It illustrates stress lines associated with our 21st-century country perfectly, but it has also thrown more traditional differences into sharp relief.

On Wednesday, we learned of squabbling at Cabinet level about this matter, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin quizzing Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman on his performance, Mr O’Gorman appealing for more help, Justice Minister Simon Harris saying gardaí should be consulted on these matters, and various Government sources expressing unhappiness with the work done to prepare properties for occupation.

This kind of inter-party tension would be familiar to Coalition partners going back to the 1940s, but the seriousness of this problem — and its potential to become even more serious — should be pushing those in Government to find workable solutions.

For instance, it has been stated time and again that communication with local communities is key to successful integration, yet time and again those protesting about new arrivals have said that lack of consultation is their reason for demonstrating.

In that context, it was interesting to read that last January minister of state at the Department of Integration Joe O’Brien was asked to assist with community engagement and to help to put a team together, given his experience with community work. Mr O’Brien has said he initiated proposals based on the recruitment of a small team and utilising existing community networks, but added: “Officials of the Department of Taoiseach wanted time to explore alternative models of engagement and I understand that work is ongoing.” 

If accurate, this is a damning indictment. The refugee crisis has been with us for years, and the war in Ukraine has been raging for well over 12 months. Officials in all Government departments have had ample time to communicate their intentions on these issues clearly and effectively.

By failing to do so — by wasting time to “explore alternative models of engagement” — they have allowed a vacuum to develop which has been filled by disinformation and uncertainty. With such disagreement around the Cabinet table, and a laissez-faire attitude from Government officials, can there be any surprise that we have division on the streets?

