Irish Examiner view: State must engage with locals on asylum seekers

Locals have blockaded the approaches to the Magowna House Hotel in Clare, which has been earmarked for asylum seekers, but offering even the barest description of the situation is a challenge.

There is a constituency that will see locals expressing legitimate concerns about a lack of consultation from remote State bodies, bodies making decisions that have a significant impact on small communities.

Another constituency will dismiss those locals as unsympathetic to the plight of people fleeing persecution and death, and will no doubt question their motives for blockading those roads.

It should be pointed out that it is illegal to block public roads, and that such action necessarily involves the gardaí, but even that involvement may also complicate the situation.

The gardaí had to deal with far-right agitators who set fire to the tents of homeless refugees in Sandwith St, Dublin, last weekend — an outrageous, life-threatening act.

Those same far-right elements would like nothing better than to demonise the gardaí if their approach to the blockade in Inch is misjudged.

The Government must present real, practical leadership on this issue rather than proffering soundbites before or after Cabinet meetings. That leadership must manifest itself in engagement with those raising valid questions long before those questions are twisted by provocateurs seeking to spread a toxic racist message.

At a public meeting yesterday, one local summarised the situation: “We are going to be portrayed as being the most awful bunch of lunatics for even questioning what is going on.”

It is perfectly reasonable for a community to seek information about how a group of people — whose arrival may double the population in that area — is to be accommodated and facilitated.

If the State engaged with its citizens clearly at that point, it would help prevent attitudes being manipulated to the point where we have another Sandwith St on our hands — or worse.