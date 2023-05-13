Irish Examiner view: Soaring eagles

There’s a different form of flying to be celebrated in Ireland, with the growing success of the reintroduction programme for the white-tailed eagles which have once again nested in Killarney National Park.
While we commented earlier this week on the joyful comeback from near extinction of the corncrake, the continuing renaissance of Haliaeetus albicilla and its re-establishment as the apex predator of the mountains and lakes is one of the great success stories for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).
Some 100 young eagles were released between 2007 and 2011, with a second phase taking place in Munster. There are now nest sites in Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Clare, and Galway.
The fact that the population is thriving despite threats posed by poison, storms, bird flu, and wind turbines points to good quality of water and a readily available fish supply as well as a healthy eco-system of woodland.
And to dedicated work from the NPWS.
Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.Sign up
Friday, May 12, 2023 - 9:00 PM
Friday, May 12, 2023 - 10:00 PM
Friday, May 12, 2023 - 8:00 PM
© Irish Examiner Ltd