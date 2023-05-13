Irish Examiner view: Soaring eagles

There’s a different form of flying to be celebrated in Ireland, with the growing success of the reintroduction programme for the white-tailed eagles which have once again nested in Killarney National Park.

While we commented earlier this week on the joyful comeback from near extinction of the corncrake, the continuing renaissance of Haliaeetus albicilla and its re-establishment as the apex predator of the mountains and lakes is one of the great success stories for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).