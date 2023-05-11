Irish Examiner view: Ireland's cost-of-living crisis requires radical action 

Hard-pressed shoppers will be disappointed this morning with the results of a much-anticipated meeting yesterday

between Minister of State Neale Richmond and the Retail Forum which was aimed at addressing the vexed issue of food price inflation, now at a punishing 17%.

Before the meeting there was an expectation that the nation’s supermarkets would be given six weeks to demonstrate reductions in price.

Retailers duly agreed to pass on lower prices to consumers — but “where reductions in input costs filter through to products”, as Richmond put it.

In other words, large-scale retailers are not prepared to lower prices themselves but are prepared to pass on the benefits that accrue to them from lower costs elsewhere in the supply chain.

While it is disheartening to see this attitude from the retail sector, the performance of the Government in this matter is equally disappointing. The meeting between Mr Richmond and the retailers can only be interpreted as a defeat for the administration, while comments from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Leader’s Questions yesterday offered no solace to the consumer either.

Mr Varadkar said that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC) had issued preliminary advice to the government which “strongly advised” against introducing price controls, adding that it had not seen any evidence to suggest that an emergency or market failure exists in the retail grocery market — or that price controls would benefit consumers.

Perhaps the CPCC should widen its terms of reference.

To give Neale Richmond his due, he acknowledged before yesterday’s meeting that energy bills are another punishing cost for consumers, and we learned this week that the number of domestic gas customers in Ireland who have fallen into arrears has increased from 18% to 23% in 12 months — one in four customers.

Those customers are the same people who are faced with savage price hikes in the supermarkets, and the combination of energy bills and grocery costs must surely be edging towards even the CPCC definition of an emergency.